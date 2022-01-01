Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mbayang TALL
Ajouter
Mbayang TALL
Puteaux Cedex
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Je suis jeune très ambitieuse et déterminée à tenir mon avenir en main.
Entreprises
Bolloré Africa Logistics Sénégal
- Logisticienne
Puteaux Cedex
2013 - 2013
MLT S.A
- Gestionnaire de stock
2013 - 2013
Négoce Echange Transport
- Exploitant logistique
2012 - 2012
Formations
CFMPL Centre De Formation En Métiers Portuaires Et À La Logistique (Dakar)
Dakar
2011 - maintenant
Brevet de Technicien Supérieur
Méthode et exploitation logistique
Université Cheikh Anta Diop (UCAD) (Dakar)
Dakar
2009 - 2011
Licence 2 physique chimie
Réseau
Abdoul Ghindo DIOP
Charlène MOUBOULOU
Cheikh Saadbou DIOUF
Désiré Serge ETILÉ
Mamadou DIALLO
Mame Abdou CISSE
Ndiaga BEYE
Papa Omar FALL
Usmaan DIAGNE