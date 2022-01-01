Menu

Mbayang TALL

Puteaux Cedex

En résumé

Je suis jeune très ambitieuse et déterminée à tenir mon avenir en main.

Entreprises

  • Bolloré Africa Logistics Sénégal - Logisticienne

    Puteaux Cedex 2013 - 2013

  • MLT S.A - Gestionnaire de stock

    2013 - 2013

  • Négoce Echange Transport - Exploitant logistique

    2012 - 2012

Formations

  • CFMPL Centre De Formation En Métiers Portuaires Et À La Logistique (Dakar)

    Dakar 2011 - maintenant Brevet de Technicien Supérieur

    Méthode et exploitation logistique

  • Université Cheikh Anta Diop (UCAD) (Dakar)

    Dakar 2009 - 2011 Licence 2 physique chimie

Réseau