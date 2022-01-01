Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mbaye Niang GASSAMA
Ajouter
Mbaye Niang GASSAMA
Saint Michel
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Aggreko
- Mecanichin
Saint Michel
2005 - 2015
Aggreko
- Elaictromecanichin
Saint Michel
2005 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Abou DIAWARA
Alassane POUYE
Bastien ROTH
Cheikh Sidaty KASSE
Elhadji Issakha GUEYE
Laurent NEVEJANS
Marion LESAS
Martin LESAFFRE
Pape Amadou TOURE
Younoussa FAYE