Mbimbi Correia Jose De Castro CASTRO

Entreprises
Total E&P Angola
- HSE Lead Supervisor
COURBEVOIE
2012 - maintenant
AMR - Angola Mining Ressources
- HSE Coordinator
2011 - 2012
SBM Angola - PAENAL
- HSSE Coordinator
2010 - 2010
Technip Angola - Angoflex
- HSSE Coordinator
2009 - 2010
Saipem sa Angola - Kwanda Lda
- HSE Coordinator
2003 - 2009
CLH Girona (Spain)
- HSE Officer
2003 - 2003
ACE Lisbon (Portugal)
- Safety officer
2001 - 2001
Transgas - Portugal
- Safety Officer
1996 - 1999
Bouygues Offshore Angola - Petromar UEM
- HSE Coordinator
1988 - 1995
Chevron Angola - (Cabinda Gulf oil Company)
- Oil operator
1985 - 1988
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée