Mbimbi Correia Jose De Castro CASTRO

COURBEVOIE

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Total E&P Angola - HSE Lead Supervisor

    COURBEVOIE 2012 - maintenant

  • AMR - Angola Mining Ressources - HSE Coordinator

    2011 - 2012

  • SBM Angola - PAENAL - HSSE Coordinator

    2010 - 2010

  • Technip Angola - Angoflex - HSSE Coordinator

    2009 - 2010

  • Saipem sa Angola - Kwanda Lda - HSE Coordinator

    2003 - 2009

  • CLH Girona (Spain) - HSE Officer

    2003 - 2003

  • ACE Lisbon (Portugal) - Safety officer

    2001 - 2001

  • Transgas - Portugal - Safety Officer

    1996 - 1999

  • Bouygues Offshore Angola - Petromar UEM - HSE Coordinator

    1988 - 1995

  • Chevron Angola - (Cabinda Gulf oil Company) - Oil operator

    1985 - 1988

Formations

