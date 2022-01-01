Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mbo NDAMBU
Ajouter
Mbo NDAMBU
KINSHASA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management Buyout
Entreprises
auto-école
- Chauffeur
2013 - maintenant
* AUTRES FORMATIONS
* Bureautique
* Formation d'auto-école à CAMS/GSm
* gestion Relation de client
* PERSONNES DES REFERENCES
* Monsieur NSIONA KIPUNI DIAME directeur RH au SEP-CONGO
SEPCONGO
- Stage
2012 - maintenant
SEPCONGO
- Stagiaire
2011 - maintenant
Centre de jeunne BOMOTO
- Réceptionniste
2008 - 2012
Bandundu sous l'appui de PNMLS, PNLS, USAID,
UNPA.
Formations
Institut Superieur De Technique Appliqué (ISTA/NDALO ) (Kinshasa)
Kinshasa
2009 - 2013