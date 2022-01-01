Menu

Mbo NDAMBU

KINSHASA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management Buyout

Entreprises

  • auto-école - Chauffeur

    2013 - maintenant * AUTRES FORMATIONS

    * Bureautique
    * Formation d'auto-école à CAMS/GSm
    * gestion Relation de client



    * PERSONNES DES REFERENCES

    * Monsieur NSIONA KIPUNI DIAME directeur RH au SEP-CONGO

  • SEPCONGO - Stage

    2012 - maintenant

  • SEPCONGO - Stagiaire

    2011 - maintenant

  • Centre de jeunne BOMOTO - Réceptionniste

    2008 - 2012 Bandundu sous l'appui de PNMLS, PNLS, USAID,
    UNPA.

Formations

  • Institut Superieur De Technique Appliqué (ISTA/NDALO ) (Kinshasa)

    Kinshasa 2009 - 2013