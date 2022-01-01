Mbo Roger Paul AKE

Today I work at CIETB which is a firm of expertise in industrial and legal metrology

we take care of the flow meter calibration and judicial expertise

we create electronic circuits to any project

we provide after sales service for any purchase at our firm so if you 're interested to calibrate your device send e-mail



Warm regards



Mes compétences :

Développement web

Création de site web

Systèmes anti intrusion

Maintenance informatique

Marketing and advertizing

SEO

Billingue

Instrumentation