Mbo Roger Paul AKE

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Today I work at CIETB which is a firm of expertise in industrial and legal metrology
we take care of the flow meter calibration and judicial expertise
we create electronic circuits to any project
we provide after sales service for any purchase at our firm so if you 're interested to calibrate your device send e-mail

Warm regards

Mes compétences :
Développement web
Création de site web
Systèmes anti intrusion
Maintenance informatique
Marketing and advertizing
SEO
Billingue
Instrumentation

Entreprises

  • CIETB - Chief of electronics department

    2015 - maintenant Installation de débitmètres de dépotage,débitmètres à ultrason(ultrasonic flowmeters) et certification métrologique.Conception de circuits électroniques pour n'importe quel projet .vente de matériel de soudure qualité prémium.Création de led pour événements important .Fer à souder wireless à piles et au butane(GPL)
    Métrologie légale
    Normes et qualité
    pont bascule et pesage
    Travaux d'étalonnage et de certification réalisé chez AFREM CI;GESTOCI;PUMA ENERGIE;ENERGIE SA;azito energie;KORI TRANSPORT;SIR;SMB BITUME VRIDI;POOL MSTT;SDI;
    Étalonnage de débitmètre massique
    débitmètre étalon calibrateur
    PARTENAIRE (FLUKE;ALMA;ENDRESS AND HAUSER)

    ULTRASONIC FLOWMETER
    DEBITMETER INSTALLATION
    FLEXICOMPT INSTALLATION
    METROLOGY AND CERTIFICATION
    HIGH QUALITY SOLDERING DEVICE
    GPL BUTANE PROPANE GAZOIL
    website: www.cietb.net
    mail to : metrotech@cietb.net

  • AZTECH QUAM - PERSONNE RESSOURCE EN TIC

    2009 - 2013 Installation de systèmes de sécurité maison spycam furtif alert ,companies under high risk,conception de website et optimisation ,création d'applications web,maintenance pc portable,vente de technologies sur mésure, étude de projet i/o tracking solution as well.

Formations

