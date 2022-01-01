Mbo Roger Paul AKE

Today I work at CIETB which is a firm of expertise in industrial and legal metrology
we take care of the flow meter calibration and judicial expertise
we create electronic circuits to any project
we provide after sales service for any purchase at our firm so if you 're interested to calibrate your device send e-mail
Warm regards
Mes compétences :
Développement web
Création de site web
Systèmes anti intrusion
Maintenance informatique
Marketing and advertizing
SEO
Billingue
Instrumentation
Pas de formation renseignée