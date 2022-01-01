Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mbolatiana RAKOTONIRINA
Ajouter
Mbolatiana RAKOTONIRINA
TAMATAVE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe SODIAT
- Chef Transit
2015 - maintenant
STTE
- Chef d'Agence
2005 - 2015
Formations
CNTMAD TAMATAVE
2011 - 2015
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel