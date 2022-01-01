Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mbow SERIGNE MBACKE
Ajouter
Mbow SERIGNE MBACKE
DAKAR
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
menuiserie aluminium
Entreprises
Fabbro alu entreprise
- Alumunium fer Forget et stores volait roulant
2009 - maintenant
dakar
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Adiara Kaba DIAKHATÉ
Elhadji M. F. GNINGUE
Jose BORREGO RODRIGUEZ
Laura BOQUET
Mamadou NDIAYE
Mbaye SERIGNE MBACKE