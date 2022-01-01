Mc Chrys Darcy MASSALA MPIKA

Mes compétences :
LIEBERT UPS 1000 Va -30 000 Va
Print management
VMware ESX
Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Cisco Certified Network Associate
Microsoft Ofiice Outlook
Entreprises
Institut Supérieur Privée de Technologie
- Ingénieur en Réseaux et Système Informatique
2011
CAPINFO
- Ingénieur en Réseaux et Systèmes Informatiques
2012 - maintenantChargé des opérations de maintenance soft et hardware;
Chargé des dépannages réseaux;
Installation et dépannage des liaisons type BLR;
Installations et dépannage Onduleurs liebert, apc type 650 VA, 15KVA, 20KVA.