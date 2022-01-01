Menu

Mc Farlane PEMBET

Puteaux

En résumé

Evolution, remise en cause, développement personnel, pragmatisme sont les maitres mots de mes idéaux

Solidarité - partage - volonté est ma devise

Mes compétences :
je sais faire un benchmarking RH
Je sais m'adapter et ai le sens des responsab
Anglais courant
Je sais hiérarchiser les priorités. Très cons
Réglementation RH
Ressources humaines
Gestion
CHR
SAP HR
SAP
Payroll
Human Resources
personnel administration
Talent selection
SAP- Human Resources
SAP NetWeaver MDM
Microsoft Office
Hydrocarbons
HR strategy management
HR ADMINISTRATION AND MANAGEMENT
Employment Law
Benchmarking

Entreprises

  • HALLIBURTON SAS CONGO - Principal Administrative Specialist

    Puteaux 2015 - maintenant HR Context: Local employees - 290, Live-in - 16, Commuters - 80, employees managed thru agencies - 74 (Subject to change)
    Assisting in Recruitment activities, the sub regional recruitment in charge.
    Onboarding new employees, Induction process, ...
    Managing of personnel contract (local, expat, agencies, ...)
    Processing payroll (timesheet, reviewing different premiums, ...)
    Advising departments about practices related to Labor and Security social law
    Insuring good contact with Labor Office, Social security Office, Port Autonome de PNR, Hydrocarbons ministry, clinics, ...
    Processing requisitions in SAP for the payment of invoices
    ...

  • HALLIBURTON SAS CONGO - HR Associate

    Puteaux 2014 - 2015 HR Context: Local employees - 350, Live-in - 16, Commuters - 115, employees managed thru agencies - 50 (Subject to change)
    Assisting in Recruitment activities, the sub regional recruitment in charge.
    Onboarding new employees, Induction process, ...
    Writing work contract for Local employees and expatriates (Foreigners engaged outside and inside the country)
    Managing personnel work contracts (submission to Labor office, contract amendment, labor cards extension and renewal, ...)
    Ensuring proper management of trainees and their appraisal (total of 25 - 40 per year).
    Processing monthly local employees payroll
    Managing day-to-day tasks, staffing, personnel records
    Working with PSLs (Product Service Line) on analyzing possible evolutions of activities, and the impact on Human Resources. Finding different work contracts to conclude with new employees as per activities.
    Processing Invoices related to all Third party contractors (employees in agencies, clinics ...).
    Using SAP for HR matters (requisition, creating position, ...)
    Following up on Social Security and implementing new laws
    Working with Collective Bargaining Agreement and advising managers
    Working with different administrations: Labor office, Social Security office, Hydrocarbon Ministry, Port Autonomy, Medical clinics.
    Establishing bi-annual reporting jobs to ONEMO
    ...

    -1-

    Dealing with administration :
    Onemo (labor office) Bzr; Onemo pnr; Labor ministry; Cnss (social security office) bzr; Cnss Pnr; Ministry of Hydrocarbons; Port Autonomy of Pointe-Noire (PAPN); Gras Savoye (Insurance broker); Medical clinic; Agencies (personnel marketing services)
    Accomplishments
    Elaboration of a practical guide of personnel administration.
    Registering Work contracts to Labor Office of Expatriates and Foreigners engaged in Congo, that allowed us to avoid fines
    Elaboration of a e-Employment Register

    Internship for academic purposes

  • HALLIBURTON SAS CONGO - HR Intern

    Puteaux 2013 - 2014 Objective of internship: Writing of memory.
    Subject: Contribution to the improvement of HR strategy management
    Problematic: How to strengthen the strategy for attracting young talent in a competitive environment?
    ``Conducting a HR Benchmarking of the strategy of attracting young talent between : TOTAL E&P CONGO,
    ENI CONGO, SCHLUMBERGER, BAKER HUGUES, WEATHERFORD & HALLIBURTON CONGO''

    Processing registration of employment contracts to the Labor Office.
    * For Foreigners Engaged Outside of Country
    * For Foreigners Engaged in the Country
    * For Local Employees
    Processing request of Work Permit for Foreigners Engaged Outside of Country / in the Country and administrative monitoring of foreigners labor cards (Request of renewal and / or extension).
    Administrative monitoring of local labor cards (Request of renewal and / or extension).
    Implementing new labor laws
    Processing the Hydrocarbon cards request for Local employees and Expatriates.
    Processing the Port Autonomy Access Request.
    Declaration of new employee to National Social Security Office (declaration of hiring and request a change of employer)
    Constitution of personnel records, monitoring and archiving files.

  • PANALPINA CONGO - HR Intern as Social security in Charge

    Tremblay En France 2012 - 2012 Objective of internship: Writing of Internship Report.
    Declaration of new employees to National Social Security Office (declaration of hiring and request a change of employer)
    Treatment of maternity leave
    Treatment of family allowances
    Reception of employees' timesheet.
    Set up and maintain a pool of candidatures / CV bank
    Set up a database on social security agents
    Interact with the National Social Security ,

Formations

  • National Institute Of Business Management (Colombo)

    Colombo 2015 - maintenant MBA in HR

    Management of strategy, Management of Human Resources, Business English, Organizational behavior, ...

  • MIT (Sénégal Dakar)

    Sénégal Dakar 2014 - maintenant Master

    Remuneration, dialogue sociale, evaluation du personnel, administration, gestion de la mobilite et de la carriere, recrutement, administration des talents rares, legislation du travail, ...

  • DGC Congo (Pointe Noire)

    Pointe Noire 2010 - 2013 Année de Licence

  • DGC University (Pointe-Noire)

    Pointe-Noire 2010 - 2013 Licence professionnelle / Bachelor

    Gestion des Ressources Humaines, Statistiques, Gestion des stocks, Gestion budgetaire, Psychologie du travail, sociologie du travail, GEC, GPEC, Marketing, Administration du personnel, ...

