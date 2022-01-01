Mc Farlane PEMBET

-
HALLIBURTON SAS CONGO
- Principal Administrative Specialist
Puteaux
2015 - maintenant
HR Context: Local employees - 290, Live-in - 16, Commuters - 80, employees managed thru agencies - 74 (Subject to change)
Assisting in Recruitment activities, the sub regional recruitment in charge.
Onboarding new employees, Induction process, ...
Managing of personnel contract (local, expat, agencies, ...)
Processing payroll (timesheet, reviewing different premiums, ...)
Advising departments about practices related to Labor and Security social law
Insuring good contact with Labor Office, Social security Office, Port Autonome de PNR, Hydrocarbons ministry, clinics, ...
Processing requisitions in SAP for the payment of invoices
...
HALLIBURTON SAS CONGO
- HR Associate
Puteaux
2014 - 2015
HR Context: Local employees - 350, Live-in - 16, Commuters - 115, employees managed thru agencies - 50 (Subject to change)
Assisting in Recruitment activities, the sub regional recruitment in charge.
Onboarding new employees, Induction process, ...
Writing work contract for Local employees and expatriates (Foreigners engaged outside and inside the country)
Managing personnel work contracts (submission to Labor office, contract amendment, labor cards extension and renewal, ...)
Ensuring proper management of trainees and their appraisal (total of 25 - 40 per year).
Processing monthly local employees payroll
Managing day-to-day tasks, staffing, personnel records
Working with PSLs (Product Service Line) on analyzing possible evolutions of activities, and the impact on Human Resources. Finding different work contracts to conclude with new employees as per activities.
Processing Invoices related to all Third party contractors (employees in agencies, clinics ...).
Using SAP for HR matters (requisition, creating position, ...)
Following up on Social Security and implementing new laws
Working with Collective Bargaining Agreement and advising managers
Working with different administrations: Labor office, Social Security office, Hydrocarbon Ministry, Port Autonomy, Medical clinics.
Establishing bi-annual reporting jobs to ONEMO
...
Dealing with administration :
Onemo (labor office) Bzr; Onemo pnr; Labor ministry; Cnss (social security office) bzr; Cnss Pnr; Ministry of Hydrocarbons; Port Autonomy of Pointe-Noire (PAPN); Gras Savoye (Insurance broker); Medical clinic; Agencies (personnel marketing services)
Accomplishments
Elaboration of a practical guide of personnel administration.
Registering Work contracts to Labor Office of Expatriates and Foreigners engaged in Congo, that allowed us to avoid fines
Elaboration of a e-Employment Register
Internship for academic purposes
HALLIBURTON SAS CONGO
- HR Intern
Puteaux
2013 - 2014
Objective of internship: Writing of memory.
Subject: Contribution to the improvement of HR strategy management
Problematic: How to strengthen the strategy for attracting young talent in a competitive environment?
``Conducting a HR Benchmarking of the strategy of attracting young talent between : TOTAL E&P CONGO,
ENI CONGO, SCHLUMBERGER, BAKER HUGUES, WEATHERFORD & HALLIBURTON CONGO''
Processing registration of employment contracts to the Labor Office.
* For Foreigners Engaged Outside of Country
* For Foreigners Engaged in the Country
* For Local Employees
Processing request of Work Permit for Foreigners Engaged Outside of Country / in the Country and administrative monitoring of foreigners labor cards (Request of renewal and / or extension).
Administrative monitoring of local labor cards (Request of renewal and / or extension).
Implementing new labor laws
Processing the Hydrocarbon cards request for Local employees and Expatriates.
Processing the Port Autonomy Access Request.
Declaration of new employee to National Social Security Office (declaration of hiring and request a change of employer)
Constitution of personnel records, monitoring and archiving files.
PANALPINA CONGO
- HR Intern as Social security in Charge
Tremblay En France
2012 - 2012
Objective of internship: Writing of Internship Report.
Declaration of new employees to National Social Security Office (declaration of hiring and request a change of employer)
Treatment of maternity leave
Treatment of family allowances
Reception of employees' timesheet.
Set up and maintain a pool of candidatures / CV bank
Set up a database on social security agents
Interact with the National Social Security ,