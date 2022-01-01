Elegance Fashion is leading 100% export oriented garments/Buying company based in Bangladesh ,

We are supplier, exporter and manufacturer of all kinds of basic to fashionable Circular Knit items: T-Shirts, Polo shirts, Sweat shirts, Fleece Jackets & suits, Hooded sweat shirt, Tank tops, Blouses, Pajamas, underwear etc.; Flat Knit items: sweater, cardigans, pullovers, jerseys, jackets, vests, skirts dresses, scarfs and caps etc.; Woven items: shirts, trousers, Jeans, denim, flannel shirt, flannel pants, shorts, jackets, blouses, shirt-blouses, tops, long pant, dress pant, carpenter pant, cargo pant, Capri, under pants, briefs, panties, caps & hats and sports wear, work wear in various qualities and weights for all group of ages men, women and children; Towels: terry towels, bath towels, applique embroidery towel, pool towel, bath robes, bath mat, airlines towel, beach towel, chair cover towel, hand towel, jacquard towel, shower towel, hotel towel, hospital towel, kitchen towels etc.;

We have been supplying our quality products to many internationally reputed buyers/importers all over the world.

We have a skilled and experienced team of quality controllers (QCs), whose are continuously look after every stage of production to ensure quality and timely shipment.

We welcome buyer’s representatives for final inspection of the goods or by any international inspection company like SGS/ITS.



Our Strengths:



Strong network of vendors.

strong customer focus.

Capability to execute most difficult jobs.

Expertise in sampling & pattern Making.

Strict control on quality and prices.

Hi-fashion garment with lot of value Addition.

Varieties of prints in hand, machine & all over.

Different kind of washes and dyeing, antique look range, print options etc.

We request our customer to verify our ability by giving us a sample order and send inquiry with details specifications of your required garments item to quote you competitive price.