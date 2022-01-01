Md. Mujahidul Islam TANSIR

Mes compétences :
Développement produit
Merchandising
Leadership
Retail marketing
Sourcing
Coordination
Gestion de temps
Négociation
Entreprises
Virtuous Fashion
2018 - maintenantI am currently serving at Virtuous Fashion ( A Buying Agent of Dhaka, Bangladesh) as a Merchandiser.
My Job Descriptions are
* Product Development
* Production follow up
* Product Costing & Negotiation with Buyer & Supplier
* Sourcing new Buyer
Formations
Mawlana Bhashani Science & Technology University (Tangail)