Md Zubair HOSSAIN (MD ZUBAIR HOSSAIN)

  • Senior Engineer
  • Masa Group
  • Senior Engineer

Paris

En résumé

Experienced computer/simulation assisted training professional with strong leadership, communication and organizational skills gained through 18 years of military service in diverse areas of military including United Nations and Large Scale IT Projects. Passionate leader, effective manager and quick learner with a Master's degree (MSc) focused in Military Science and Operational Studies from Defense Services Command and Staff College Bangladesh.

Entreprises

  • Masa Group - Senior Engineer

    Informatique | Paris (75000) 2018 - maintenant a. Combine ex-military expertise with simulation, IT solutions and analysis skills to provide innovative computer assisted exercise and training solutions tailored to the needs of the customers and partners.
    b. Train and Assist teams as subject matter expert of exercise/training design, development and delivery at Bde/Div level.
    c. Manage projects with customers or partners(requirements , communications inside and outside MASA).
    d. Use domain and simulation expertise to facilitate the design, development and delivery of Command and Staff Training exercises in close collaboration with the customers/partners.
    e. Learn and assist in technical integration/development of doctrine and mission development for SWORD Artificial Intelligence.
    f. Provide training and services to partners and customers onsite if needed.
    g. Identify opportunities to support continual improvement of the exercise/training process and exercise/training deliverable.
    h. Design and deliver training on SWORD range of products for civil safety and defense markets.

Formations

Réseau

