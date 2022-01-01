Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Med Amine BEN AMOR
Ajouter
Med Amine BEN AMOR
SOUSSE - SAHLOUL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Conseil
Gestion de projet
Management
Informatique
Ingénierie
Entreprises
HM CONSULT
- Consultant Indépendant Dynamics AX - Gérant
2011 - maintenant
Thy:Tunisie
- Consultant Fonctionnel - Dynamics AX
2009 - 2011
CAIR Tunisie
- Responsable de Production
2008 - 2009
Groupe Meublatex
- Responsable Exploitation ERP
2006 - 2008
Formations
Université De Gabès (Gabès)
Gabès
2003 - 2006
Génie Electrique Automatique
Université De Tunis IPEIT (Tunis)
Tunis
2001 - 2003
MP
Réseau
Abdelkarim AREF
Ben Abdallah HICHEM
Brahim LOUNICI
Fabrice RAYMOND
Ibtissem BA
Ies BEN HAMIDA
Lassaad HAMDI
Mariem GUICHA KARMANI
Massaoud ACHOUR
Walid HASSAYOUN