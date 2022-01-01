Menu

Med Amine BEN AMOR

SOUSSE - SAHLOUL

Conseil
Gestion de projet
Management
Informatique
Ingénierie

  • HM CONSULT - Consultant Indépendant Dynamics AX - Gérant

    2011 - maintenant

  • Thy:Tunisie - Consultant Fonctionnel - Dynamics AX

    2009 - 2011

  • CAIR Tunisie - Responsable de Production

    2008 - 2009

  • Groupe Meublatex - Responsable Exploitation ERP

    2006 - 2008

  • Université De Gabès (Gabès)

    Gabès 2003 - 2006 Génie Electrique Automatique

  • Université De Tunis IPEIT (Tunis)

    Tunis 2001 - 2003 MP

