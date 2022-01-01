Menu

Med Amine BLANCO

BIZERTE

En résumé

Responsible for implementing key business improvement initiatives for manufacturing lines & support functions. Defines opportunities, analyzes data, designs manufacturing line flows, and improves business processes. Improvement initiatives are led by enlisting and influencing cross-functional teams that deliver tangible business results through the application of Lean and Six Sigma principles, methodologies and tools.
Utilizing business, leadership and technical skills, I will both execute projects and mentor all groups at the site, developing a continuous improvement culture.

Mes compétences :
Lean Manufacturing
Improving and coaching KATA
Value Stream Mapping
Lean Six Sigma
Méthode SMED
HOSHIN KANRI
MTM-2

Entreprises

  • Leoni - Head Of Continuous Improvement

    2019 - maintenant Mateur

    - Entraîne le déploiement de LPS plus / Amélioration continue (CI) dans l’usine conformément au manuel LPS plus
    -Définir avec le responsable du siteles principaux objectifs / priorités annuels du déploiement de LPS plus pour atteindre les objectifs
    -Coordonner les activités entre les départements et surveille les résultats afin d'atteindre les objectifs définis
    -Encourager les employés à proposer des idées pour améliorer l’activité et la mettre en œuvre
    -Travailler en étroite collaboration avec l'équipe de direction pour fournir toutes les communications, explications et supports nécessaires pour Garantir que le déploiement de LPS plus est aligné sur les exigences et les normes WSD LPS plus
    -Assurer la formation de tous les employés sur les outils et méthodes d'amélioration continue
    -Former et coacher les postes de direction sur CI
    -Développer la mentalité / la culture de CI dans le site
    -Assurer la planification, l’allocation, la révision et le suivi du budget / des coûts en tenant compte de la rentabilité de LEONI.
    -Développer les processus et les KPI respectifs

  • Casco - Responsable Engineering

    Lamballe 2018 - 2019 -Ensure the development of new products and/or processes or the improvement of existing products or processes with respect for objectives concerning costs, time frames, quality, safety and investment.
    -Analyzing the existing operations and initiating process improvements using time studies, line balancing, and other tools.
    -Create and implement best practices engineering vision, strategies, policies, processes and procedures to aid and improve business performance
    -Monitor timely completion of assigned tasks and projects
    -Provide leadership to departments under control and coach, mentor and develop direct reports and manage a high performing team that delivers continuous improvement, added value and cost reductions
    -Drive, support and lead continuous improvement projects relating to manufacturing cost, quality, and increased throughput.
    -Maintain and improve work place organization and 5S initiatives.
    -Work with the rest of the leadership team to decide which engineering projects are the highest priority against the business targets and which can be executed with the available resource
    -Prepare the annual Engineering budget and forecasts and all Capital Expenditure proposals as well as ensuring compliance with customer and legal requirements. Manage the budget from identification to completion of projects

  • Tte International - Process Expert

    Bizerte 2017 - 2018 -Developing, configuring and optimizing industrial processes from inception through to start up
    -Develop best practices, routines and innovative solutions to improve production rates and quality of output
    -Develops strategy, change management plan, and execution plan to improve flow of products.
    -Train and supervise staff on new development processes and technology
    -Manage continuous improvement projects to increase efficiency / reduce costs
    -Sustains business improvement results through the application of Lean, Six Sigma,and other continuous improvement methodologies.
    -Technical support for project teams

  • TTE International - Continuous Improvement Manager

    Bizerte 2015 - 2017 •Implement the TIPS system in the plant
    •Deploy continuous improvement methodologies SMED, HOSHIN, 5S and Six Sigma to optimize all production processes.
    •Control the information and communication of continuous improvement actions.
    •Organize the production lines to clarify the physical flows.

  • Leoni - LPSplus Manager

    2012 - 2014 •Lean Manager: Developing Lean Production / office across all departments (HOSHIN, Process Analysis, Improvement Kata, TPM, and SMED).
    •Provides all the tools necessary to form the entire site structure on the deployment tools and LPSplus processes.
    •Deployment of the new soft LPI (LEONI PERFORMANCE INDICATOR).
    •Upgrading the AIP system (Attendance Improvement Process).
    •Control the 5S on the site (having the best score between LEONI sites in Tunisia).
    •LPSplus auditors

  • LEONI - Coordinateur LPS+

    2010 - 2012 •Coordination with the Element responsible to implement the different LPSplus Element in the plant
    1- Collaboration et leadership,
    2- Continuous Improvement process,
    3- Visual Management,
    4- Process Excellence,
    5- Target Agreement
    6- Bonus LPSplus
    7- Knowledge Managemenent
    8- LTPM
    9- Supply chain management
    •Manage the LPI data (Leoni Performance Indicator): follow up, audits.
    •Responsible of the Element Process excellence (5S Workshop, VSM, Makigami).

  • VALEO - Stagiare ¨PFE

    Paris 2010 - 2010 PFE

  • Valeo - Stagiaire

    Paris 2009 - 2009 Stage ingénieure

Formations

  • ENIT(Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs De Tunis) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2007 - 2010

  • Université De Tunis El Manar (El Manar (Campus Universitaire El Manar))

    El Manar (Campus Universitaire El Manar) 2005 - 2007 PT

