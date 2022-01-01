Menu

Med Anouar ABID

SFAX

En résumé

I'm a Software Engineering, specialized in computer sciences engenieering.
Currently I am looking for an interesting opportunity in web developement and front end areas : PHP5, HTML5, Google Polymer JS, Java EE ...

I love anything relating to last technologies and programming.

Specialties: PHP5, HTML5, TYPO3, Google Polymer JS, Material design, Smarty, CodeIgniter, java/J2EE, GWT, Hibernate, Spring, MVC, Servlet, JSP, Struts, .net, C, javascript, Joomla, WordPress, Sencha Touch

Mes compétences :
J2EE
PHP5
.NET
Génie logiciel
Wordpress
CodeIgniter
JQuery
Linux
Hibernate
JSP
Struts
Administration de bases de données
Information Technology
Polymer
Agile methodology
Scrum
Bootstrap

Entreprises

  • YOUSOFT-IT - Projet Fin d'Etude

    2015 - 2015 Projet fin d'étude réalisé en phpy5 et Polymer à pour but de contrôler à distance un micro-pc à base de Raspberry.

  • Microsoft Tunisia - Microsoft Student Partner

    2014 - 2015 MSP (Microsoft Student Partner) est un titre qui le donne Microsoft pour les étudiants passionnés par les technologies.

  • Microsoft Tech Club IPSAS - Président

    2014 - 2015 Microsoft Tech Club sont des clubs approuvés de la part du Microsoft a pour but d'améliorer le potentiel humain et d'utiliser les technologies de Microsoft dans des formations et des challenges pour participer dans des événements national et internationale.

  • DISYCS - Software Developer

    2012 - 2013 Création d'une application mobile avec Sencha touch, HTML5, CSS3, JS, JQuery and Symfony2

    Création des sites web avec WordPress

  • AMD-CONSULTING - Développeur Informatique

    PARIS 12 2011 - 2012 1) Application Tracking System : J2EE / GWT

    2) Site web pour une agence immobilière : PHP / Smarty

    3) Site web avec le freamwork Codeigniter

  • Club Microsoft.net - Responsable sur la comité

    2011 - 2012

  • I-way - Stage Fin d'Etude

    2011 - 2011 Etude comparative des outils open source d’ordonnancement, ordonnancer un projet Java/ J2EE avec la solution retenu et l'implémentation de la gestion de langues dans l'outils choisi.

    Mots clés : Job Scheduler, Spring Batch Admin, Quartz, Oddjob, JCrontab, Java, etc ...

  • Club Microsoft.Net ISET Sfax - V.S.G

    2010 - 2011

  • AIESEC - Information Management & Communication

    2010 - 2011 Membre du comité permanent de l'UNESCO, l'AIESEC, la plus grande organisation au monde gérée par des étudiants, est la plate-forme internationale permettant aux jeunes de découvrir et de développer leur potentiel afin d'avoir un impact positif sur la société. En d’autres termes, l'AIESEC permet aux étudiants de découvrir un avant-goût du monde professionnel dans un cadre jeune et dynamique.

  • CISEN Computer - Stage Technicien

    2010 - 2010 création d'une application en PHP.

  • Techno System - Stage d'Ouvrier

    2009 - 2009 Maintenance Informatique

  • ISET Sfax - Etudiant

    Bonneuil sur Marne 2008 - 2011 La Licence appliquée co-construite Développeur de Solutions Informatiques (DSI) est orientée vers le développement des applications de génie informatique. Elle s’adresse aux étudiants diplômés ayant un Bac + 2 et des connaissances en informatique et souhaitant exercer leur activité dans le domaine du génie logiciel et des applications distribuées. Les études en Licence appliquée co-construite sont organisées sur une année universitaire. Le volume horaire global d’enseignement est de 450h pour chaque semestre. Les unités d’enseignement sont capitalisables. L’évaluation des connaissances est réalisée en contrôle continu et donne lieu à une note individuelle par module.
    Cette formation bénéficie d’un partenariat étroit avec les milieux professionnels qui participent à la formation .
    Les compétences à acquérir par le diplômé de cette licence sont les suivantes :
    être capable de lire des documentations techniques et de communiquer en anglais,
    être capable d’analyser des problèmes du monde réel et de comprendre les besoins des utilisateurs en vue de l’informatisation d’un ou de plusieurs processus,
    maîtriser les étapes par lesquelles doit passer le développement d’une solution informatique,
    maîtriser des méthodologies de développement comme les méthodologies UP ou XP,
    maîtriser le formalisme de modélisation UML,
    acquérir des compétences dans la maîtrise d’ouvrage et la gestion de projet informatique,
    maîtriser la technologie J2EE,
    acquérir des compétences dans la technologie Web Java (JSP, Servlet),
    acquérir des compétences dans les serveurs d’application (JBOSS, JONAS…),
    acquérir des compétences dans la technologie des services du Web,
    acquérir des compétences dans les Design Pattern,
    maîtriser le Modèle MVC et JSF pour l’organisation des interfaces graphiques,
    acquérir des compétences dans les bases de données (fichier logs, routine, déclencheurs et procédures stockés, les technologies d’extraction et de transformation),
    maîtriser les techniques de tests structurels et fonctionnels,
    acquérir des compétences dans la maintenance des solutions informatiques,
    maîtriser les langages de définition, manipulation et contrôle de données dédiées aux BD,
    maîtriser des SGBD évolués,
    maîtriser l'administration et la sécurité des bases de données.

Formations

  • Institut Polytechnique Privée Des Sciences Avancées De Sfax (IPSAS) (Sfax)

    Sfax 2012 - 2015 Génie informatique

  • ISET (Sfax)

    Sfax 2008 - 2011 Développeur de Solutions Informatiques

    Technologie d'Informatique, Développement des systèmes d'Information.

    Développeur des Solutions Informatiques

