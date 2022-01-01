Med Anouar ABID

I'm a Software Engineering, specialized in computer sciences engenieering.
Currently I am looking for an interesting opportunity in web developement and front end areas : PHP5, HTML5, Google Polymer JS, Java EE ...
I love anything relating to last technologies and programming.
Specialties: PHP5, HTML5, TYPO3, Google Polymer JS, Material design, Smarty, CodeIgniter, java/J2EE, GWT, Hibernate, Spring, MVC, Servlet, JSP, Struts, .net, C, javascript, Joomla, WordPress, Sencha Touch
Mes compétences :
J2EE
PHP5
.NET
Génie logiciel
Wordpress
CodeIgniter
JQuery
Linux
Hibernate
JSP
Struts
Administration de bases de données
Information Technology
Polymer
Agile methodology
Scrum
Bootstrap