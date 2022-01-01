Med Aymen TOUIR

Java/J2EE :
Jboss Seam , Jsf , Spring (Batch,MVC,WS ..), Struts ,Maven , Ant, JPA , Hibernate(search , validator , ehcache, envers ..) , RicheFaces , EJB3 ,JMS/JCA , JaxWs ,JaxB, Axis , JSP/Servlet , TestNg , log4j, serveur d’aplication et container web : Jboss + Tomcat
Web :
HTML , PHP5 , PEAR/PECL , Symfony framework ,Apache (configuration avancé) , javascript , Jquery
SOA , data integration , workflow et batch processing:
Jboss ESB , jBPM , Talend , job scheduler
Contrôle de version:
Subversion SVN, CVS (installation et manipulation)
SGBD:
MySQL , PostgreSQL , SQL Server
Intégration continue , suivi des bugs (imputation) et qualité :
Dotproject ,Hudson , Sonar , Jira , Mantis
Systèmes d’exploitation: (LINUXIEN)
Debian , ReadHat , windows
