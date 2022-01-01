Med BOULAHROUZ

.BOULAHROUZ MOHAMED

Born:27/04/1984

Address: City 508 buildings BT B12

N°165 SIDIAMMAR ANNABA .ALGERIA.

@mail: red6ded@hotmail.fr or red6ded@gmail.com.

Phone: .



Piping supervisor:

(D.E.U.A) ON METALLURGY

OPTION: PHYSICAL METALLURGY HEAT TREATMENT AND THERMOCHIMICAL .

TREATEMENT



EDUCATION AND QUALIFICATIONS:



Degree of scientific study (B.A.C) at school "18 february"​ sidi ammar ANNABA.

D.E.U.A degree (B.A.C + 3) METALLURGY in university "BADJI MOKHTAR"​ ANNABA.

Practical and theoretical training in steel complex "ELHADJAR"​ ANNABA.

Degree of "H.S.E supervisor"​ at private institute "LYNATEC"​ BATNA.

Piping Training at the national institute GTP-SONATRACH Arzew.

Training of piping supervisor at the national institute GTP-SONATRACH Arzew.

Management training at the national institute "INDEFOC"​ Rouiba ALGIERS.

Formation G.R.E (working with composite material GRE GLASS FIBER RESIN EPOXY).









EXPERIENCES AND REFERENCES:: 6years of experience in CPF constructions.



PROJECT: MLE.

OWNER : ONI , SAIPEM.

CONTRACTOR : GTP



PROJECT : REG.

OWNER : BP, PETROFAC ,STATOIL.

CONTRACTOR : GTP.



PROJET : GTIM.

OWNER: gas de France,Samsung,sepia.

CONTRACTOR:DOND IL





PROJECT : TOUAT GAZ.

OWNER: GAZ DE FRANCE , TECHNICAS REUNIDAS.

CONTRACTOR : GTP.











TASKS AN RESPONSIBILITIES:

Supervising piping works to be performed by construction contractor and insure the compliance with established construction schedule and project requirements.

Ensure that the activities are executed safety. Control activities are conducted in a systematic manner, works are inspected and conformance is verified and documented.

Ensure the completion of fabrication shop on time as per given schedule, and Planning of erection sequence as per site conditions.

Anticipates problems and actions of the Contractor and tries to prevent conflicts

Supervision of flange parallelism and alignment with Piping, Equipment, Valves and Machinery & Stud bolt Tightening.

Punch list, mechanical inspection (Visual and dimensional inspection of erected lines, Piping supports inspection…..) .

Assist in setting up manpower and cranage plan required during execution in line with project schedule and sub-contractor mobilization plan. Issue the Monthly production plan for piping erection according to site conditions, project schedule and in line with the piping fabrication status and expressing the targets in terms of tonnage , Dia inch and number of spools.

Follow up progress of test packs completion and coordinate with site teams the weekly plans for testing based on priorities and readiness of the assigned test packs.





Personal Qualities:

Hardworking , organized with leadership and sense of responsibility.

Easy integration in the team work.

Easy contact.



SPOKEN AND WRITTEN LANGUAGES:

Arabic fluent.

English fluent.

Current French.



Mes compétences :

Formation professionnelle continue

Management