Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Medard NAHOUNOU
Ajouter
Medard NAHOUNOU
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GLOBAL TRADING TRUST & CONSULTING
- DG
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Ahou Therese AMICHIA
Estelle SIE
Fily Mamadou SANOGO
Kolo SORO
Moustapha MAIGA
Ong ESPOIR POUR LA VIE
Rachelle Flaure BLE GBAHI
Richmond - WWW.OBJECTIF5000EUROS.COM