Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Médard NZAMBIKOLO
Ajouter
Médard NZAMBIKOLO
LIBREVILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Assurances et Mathématiques
Entreprises
Direction Nationale des Assurances
- Agent
2008 - maintenant
Formations
INSTITUT INTERNATIONAL DES ASSURANCES DE Libreville (Libreville)
Libreville
2003 - 2005
DTA