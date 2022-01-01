Retail
Mederic DIBY
Mederic DIBY
ABIDJAN
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Direction Foncier Rural et Cadaste Rural
- Responsable Informatique
2007 - 2008
Administrateur du système d'informations fonciers
Société National de Devellopement Informatique
- Stagiaire
2006 - 2007
DBA junior
Société National de Devellopement Informatique
- Stagiaire
2005 - 2004
Formations
CEFIVE (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2005 - 2006
ingenieur reseaux et telecom
CFCIP - INP HB (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2002 - 2004
ingenieur tech en informatique
Isidore KOUADIO
Kassi N'GUESSAN
Roméo ADJOUMANI
Traore KADIATOU