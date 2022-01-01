Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Médéric MARCELLIN
Ajouter
Médéric MARCELLIN
AACHEN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Allflex GmbH
- Export manager
maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Gestion (Paris)
Paris
1999 - 2003
Marketing
Réseau
Cedric GILLOT
Thibaud MARLY