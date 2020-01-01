A 27 years old Hardware Design Engineer with experience in prototyping, PCB layout, component selection, debugging, functional verification, design validation, updates of existing designs, and reverse engineering. Experienced in software development to ensure robust designs and deliver a better user experience. Relevant experience designing consumer electronics and embedded systems, power, DC-DC converters, battery, power management, low power design, analog circuits, display/wireless integration and measurement, sensor design. Well-versed in several programming languages including C and Python.



Extensive breadth of experience with low power analog circuit design.

Extensive experience with all phases of PCB design (part selection, schematic, constraints, library management, board layout).

High skills in working with PCB design and layout tools.

Exceptional understanding of printed circuit mechanical design processes.

Sound proficiency in power analog engineering fundamentals and circuit design techniques.

Outstanding ability to work under high-pressure deadlines.

Experience in PCB designing, development, fabrication, and assembling.

Skilled in electronics and engineering designs.

Proficient in Altium Designer, Cadence Allegro PCB, EAGLE, Proteus Isis, and other software packages used for PCB designing.

Proficient with signal integrity and EMI analysis software like Ansys SIwave.

Familiarity with digital electronics circuit design techniques and engineering fundamentals.

Skilled in maintaining and creating libraries.

Ability to meet deadlines and work in a fast-paced environment.

In-depth knowledge of modern PCB manufacture and assembly techniques.

Fluent in English (C1 level), fluent in French (C1 level), basic understanding of the Italian language (A1 beginner level), also of the German language (A1.1 beginner level), and Arabic as native language.



===> Don't hesitate to visit my GitHub channel: https://github.com/Mehdi-KHALFALLAH