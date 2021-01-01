Mehdi KHELIFI

-
Telnet Holding
- Project manager
paris
2013 - maintenant
Final customers are Apple (Apple-pay lib), Vodafone, Oberthur, ...
Description of projects A list of a project that consist in:
* Development of applications of payment on:
* Ingenico payment terminals and
* Android Smartphone
the role of the applications is:
* Payment through customer Smartphone using NFC and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) ;
* Couponing processing
* Loyalty management, ... ;
* Communication with NFC enabled Tags to get coupons ;
* Connecting to servers to validate payments, ...
Description of tasks Project manager:
My main tasks consist on managing the project:
* Writing specification documents : SAS (software Architecture, ...) ;
* Writing validation and verification reports ;
* Developed schedules,
* Project follow up,
* Customer interface,
* SVN and Bugzilla administration,
Contributed in the development life cycle:
* Developed android application
* Terminal application development
Environment and tools C, C++
JAVA
Python
Android
HTML5 web services
Ingenico Terminals: IWLx, ICTx, Families
Telium SDK, gold, EMV
Telnet Holding
- Project manager
paris
2012 - 2013
Description Project manager:
My main tasks consist on managing the project:
* Writing specification documents : SAS (software Architecture, ...) ;
* Writing validation and verification reports ;
* Writing component design document ;
* Developed schedules,
* Project follow up,
* Customer interface,
* SVN and Bugzilla administration,
* Interface with HW team ;
* Contributing to the Hw design,
* Choice of HW components
And contributed to :
* Implementing and customizing hardware drivers, ;
* Integrated the components with the whole software ;
* Test and validation of the software component on the target
Environment and tools C/C++,
Perl, makefiles and SHELL scripts
Linux Kernel,
Linux device drivers,
Android interface,
Android layers.
ARM toolset under Linux,
Processor : TI AM335x
Telnet Holding
- Project Manager
paris
2011 - 2012
Description Project Manager
* Follow up of the project
* Bugzilla management,
* Unitary tests, ;
* Contributed to the development of some drivers and bug fix, ;
* SW integration
Tools and environment * STB, JTAG
* GCC and ARM toolset,
* C, shell scripting, and makefiles,
* Linux Kernel
* Micro: ST7105 ;
Telnet Holding
- Project Manager
paris
2010 - 2011
My tasks in this project consist on managing the project
* Writing specification documents : SAS (software Architecture, ...)
* Writing validation and verification reports ;
* Writing component design document ;
* Developed schedules,
* Project follow up and customer interface
And contributed to :
* Implementing DECT protocols, communication signaling, ;
* Implementing the reader interface, ;
* Integrated the components with the whole software ;
* Test and validation of the software component on the target
Environment and tools C/C++,
Perl, makefiles and SHELL scripts
Linux Kernel
Linux device drivers
ARM toolset under Linux,
Telnet Holding
- Project Manager
paris
2009 - 2010
USB/DECT dongle and LiveBox PC Linux simulator (Sagem)
The project is made of two parts:
The first phase consists on making DECT phones support data transfers besides voice. All the internet services can be accessed through DECT mobile phone. The transfer media between dongle and Live boxes is the USB.
My tasks consist of developing and modifying the following kernel modules:
Adding an NET stack over BlueZ stack to provide data support,
I contributed to :
* Writing Software Architecture Specification ;
* Writing of design Documents ;
* Writing of components Architecture documents ;
* Writing validation and verification reports ;
* Writing unitary tests specification ;
* Integration of BlueZ and BCSP stacks in the device target (BlueZ as it is can work only on a master device such as a computer, ...) ;
* Let BlueZ support data (ACL), HCI commands and voice (SCO) at the same time,
* Making BCSP and serial layers to make an UART communication over USB bus possible,
* Developing USB/serial driver. ;
* Modify hciattach and hciconfig user space utilities to attach a USB serial interface to BCSP and blueZ upper layers.
The second part is the simulation of a Livebox on a Linux PC. it consists of :
* developing a PC Linux USB device driver to make the dongle recognized by a PC and to make communications from a PC to a DECT phone registered on a Dongle possible,
* the driver allows communication between two dongles ;
Support all the telephony services as specified by DECT protocol.
Environment and Tools C/C++,
Perl, makefiles and SHELL scripts
Linux Kernel
Linux device drivers
Processor: DSPG PNX8181 (ARM926 + DSP)
Telnet Holding
- Projet manager
paris
2008 - 2009
* Description * Contributed to the development of user interface modules for the printer and the scanner ;
* Developed the tests and integration environments. ;
* Fax protocols ;
* Communication interfaces and stacks
Environment and Tools C/C++,
XML and HTML, Makefiles, PERL and SHELL scripts,
Linux
Telnet Holding
- Embedded developper
paris
2007 - 2008
And dashboard embedded application
(Johnson Controls)
* Description - HAL layer and middleWare SW responsible ;
- Developed HAL drivers for drive components: I/Os, ADC, Interrupts and registers, Timer and PWM, LCD driver, EEPROM, CAN, DMA...
- contributed to the developement and the design of the middlware layer (interface between application and Hardware drivers layer),
* - writing of related design documents.
- writing of architecture specification (SAS) ;
- writing of components architecture (CDS)
* - Writing Environments of test and integration of software components
Tools C and assembly,
* processor 1 : Renesas M32C/80 family
* processor 2 : Fujitsu MB96300 family ;
Photo Printer
- Telnet
2006 - 2006
Activity - Development of decoders for image formats: PNG,
- Development of a USB bridge (bulk only protocol, Mass storage, SCSI, SFF, RBC) ;
- Contributed to the development of a GUI (menu, ...)
Tools ARM9, Nucleus,
Embedded C,
Telnet Holding
- Development
paris
2005 - 2005
Development of the system state machine.
- Writing Environments of test and integration of software components
Tools Embedded C,
Pixel Works
TELNET
- Application engineer
Telnet Holding
- Project Leader
paris
2004 - maintenant
Description The tasks consist in developing a toolkit to dynamically verify that a PCI-Express design is PCI-Express compliant. Rules that must be met by such design, called checks, are defined by PCI-SIG and IEEE.
Contributed to the development and the implementation of:
* checks verification (C++), ;
* GUI interface to configure which checks to verify, to launch verification and to generate results (JAVA), ;
* Report generation (Perl and shell scripting) ;
* Generating test benches and creating test scenarios (Verilog)
* Elaboration of the related documents of design and architecture.
* Project follow-up and scheduling.
Tools Java, C++, Perl, Shell Scripting, Verilog
Platform Linux,
STMicroelectronics
- Project Leader
2003 - 2003
Description
STM71x/STM72x Introduction Packages
- Software Library: contributed to the design and development of a software library that covers peripherals' functionalities.
- Elaboration of Library related documents: Software Architecture Specification, User Manual, Validation report,
- Application notes: Toolset Settings, memory mapping, boot modes, hardware settings ;
- project monitoring, scheduling, ...
Tools
ARM and Thumb Assembly,
Ansi C,
Toolset: ARM ADS and RealView,
Core: ARM7TDMI and ARM720.
STMicroelectronics
- Team leader
2002 - 2003
a flash filesystem for QNX and VxWorks Real Time Operating Systems
- Development of a Bootrom version for QNX and VxWorks
- Writing of a BSP for QNX and VxWorks on ST40RA166 Evaluation Board.
- Development of Linux OS boot sequence and the appropriate scripts and writing the appropriate BSP.
Environment and Tools
Linux, VxWorks, QNX,
Embedded C
Assembly (SH4 Core: Hitachi)
Shell Scripting, makefiles.
STMicroelectronics
- Developper
2001 - 2002
Description
Functional Test tool for ST7 Microcontroller
Implementation of ST7 peripherals' functionalities (16-bit timer and auto-reload timer).
Development of (GUI) and elaboration of the related documents
Tools
ST7 assembly, Delphi
ST MICROELECTRONICS
- Application engineer
2001 - 2003
ARM liabraries April 2003 – December 2003
Position Project Leader
Description STM71x/STM72x Introduction Packages
- Software Library: contributed to the design and development of a software library that covers peripherals’ functionalities.
- Elaboration of Library related documents: Software Architecture Specification, User Manual, Validation report,
- Application notes: Toolset Settings, memory mapping, boot modes, hardware settings
Tools ARM and Thumb Assembly,
Ansi C,
Toolset: ARM ADS and RealView,
Core: ARM7TDMI and ARM720.
RTOS on ST40 (SH4) June 2002 – March 2003
Description - Development of a flash filesystem for QNX RTOS
- Development of a Bootrom version for QNX RTOS
- Writing of a BSP for QNX RTOS on ST40RA166 Evaluation Board.
- Development of a flash filesystem for VxWorks RTOS
- Development of a Bootrom version for VxWorks RTOS
- Writing of a BSP for VxWorks RTOS on ST40RA166 Evaluation Board.
RTOS VxWorks, QNX,
Embedded C
Assembly (SH4 Core: Hitachi)
Shell Scripting, makefiles
Functional Test Tool December 2001 – May 2002
Description Functional Test tool for ST7 Microcontroller
Implementation of ST7 peripherals’ functionalities (16-bit timer and auto-reload timer).
Development of (GUI) and elaboration of the related documents
Tools ST7 assembly, Delphi