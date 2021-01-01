Menu

Mehdi KHELIFI

paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Linux
shell scripting
C Programming Language
C++
Perl Programming
Android
Advanced RISC Machine (ARM)
customer interface
QNX
Java
Embedded C
VxWorks
Linux Kernel
Verilog
Telnet
Python Programming
GUI Applications
DSP
CMMi - Capability Maturity Model Integration
Bugzilla
Apache Subversion
project monitoring
managed projects
development of some drivers and bug fix
XML
VxWorks Real Time Operating Systems
VHDL
Terminal application development
TCP/IP
Siemens Hardware
SCO Unix
RTOS
Project Management
Product Development
PC Hardware
Nucleus
Nokia
Microsoft Windows
Microcontrollers
Matlab
Makefiles
Loyalty management
JTAG
Intel Assembler
Image processing
Hitachi Hardware
HTML5
HTML
GSM
GPRS
Digital Signal Processor
Delphi
Couponing processing
Buses
Bugzilla management
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)

Entreprises

  • Telnet Holding - Project manager

    paris 2013 - maintenant Final customers are Apple (Apple-pay lib), Vodafone, Oberthur, ...

    Description of projects A list of a project that consist in:
    * Development of applications of payment on:
    * Ingenico payment terminals and
    * Android Smartphone
    the role of the applications is:
    * Payment through customer Smartphone using NFC and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) ;
    * Couponing processing
    * Loyalty management, ... ;
    * Communication with NFC enabled Tags to get coupons ;
    * Connecting to servers to validate payments, ...

    Description of tasks Project manager:
    My main tasks consist on managing the project:
    * Writing specification documents : SAS (software Architecture, ...) ;
    * Writing validation and verification reports ;
    * Developed schedules,
    * Project follow up,
    * Customer interface,
    * SVN and Bugzilla administration,
    Contributed in the development life cycle:
    * Developed android application
    * Terminal application development

    Environment and tools C, C++
    JAVA
    Python
    Android
    HTML5 web services
    Ingenico Terminals: IWLx, ICTx, Families
    Telium SDK, gold, EMV

  • Telnet Holding - Project manager

    paris 2012 - 2013 Description Project manager:
    My main tasks consist on managing the project:
    * Writing specification documents : SAS (software Architecture, ...) ;
    * Writing validation and verification reports ;
    * Writing component design document ;
    * Developed schedules,
    * Project follow up,
    * Customer interface,
    * SVN and Bugzilla administration,
    * Interface with HW team ;
    * Contributing to the Hw design,
    * Choice of HW components
    And contributed to :
    * Implementing and customizing hardware drivers, ;
    * Integrated the components with the whole software ;
    * Test and validation of the software component on the target

    Environment and tools C/C++,
    Perl, makefiles and SHELL scripts
    Linux Kernel,
    Linux device drivers,
    Android interface,
    Android layers.
    ARM toolset under Linux,
    Processor : TI AM335x

  • Telnet Holding - Project Manager

    paris 2011 - 2012 Description Project Manager
    * Follow up of the project
    * Bugzilla management,
    * Unitary tests, ;
    * Contributed to the development of some drivers and bug fix, ;
    * SW integration

    Tools and environment * STB, JTAG
    * GCC and ARM toolset,
    * C, shell scripting, and makefiles,
    * Linux Kernel
    * Micro: ST7105 ;

  • Telnet Holding - Project Manager

    paris 2010 - 2011 My tasks in this project consist on managing the project
    * Writing specification documents : SAS (software Architecture, ...)
    * Writing validation and verification reports ;
    * Writing component design document ;
    * Developed schedules,
    * Project follow up and customer interface
    And contributed to :
    * Implementing DECT protocols, communication signaling, ;
    * Implementing the reader interface, ;
    * Integrated the components with the whole software ;
    * Test and validation of the software component on the target

    Environment and tools C/C++,
    Perl, makefiles and SHELL scripts
    Linux Kernel
    Linux device drivers
    ARM toolset under Linux,

  • Telnet Holding - Project Manager

    paris 2009 - 2010 USB/DECT dongle and LiveBox PC Linux simulator (Sagem)
    The project is made of two parts:
    The first phase consists on making DECT phones support data transfers besides voice. All the internet services can be accessed through DECT mobile phone. The transfer media between dongle and Live boxes is the USB.
    My tasks consist of developing and modifying the following kernel modules:
    Adding an NET stack over BlueZ stack to provide data support,
    I contributed to :
    * Writing Software Architecture Specification ;
    * Writing of design Documents ;
    * Writing of components Architecture documents ;
    * Writing validation and verification reports ;
    * Writing unitary tests specification ;
    * Integration of BlueZ and BCSP stacks in the device target (BlueZ as it is can work only on a master device such as a computer, ...) ;
    * Let BlueZ support data (ACL), HCI commands and voice (SCO) at the same time,
    * Making BCSP and serial layers to make an UART communication over USB bus possible,
    * Developing USB/serial driver. ;
    * Modify hciattach and hciconfig user space utilities to attach a USB serial interface to BCSP and blueZ upper layers.

    The second part is the simulation of a Livebox on a Linux PC. it consists of :
    * developing a PC Linux USB device driver to make the dongle recognized by a PC and to make communications from a PC to a DECT phone registered on a Dongle possible,
    * the driver allows communication between two dongles ;
    Support all the telephony services as specified by DECT protocol.

    Environment and Tools C/C++,
    Perl, makefiles and SHELL scripts
    Linux Kernel
    Linux device drivers
    Processor: DSPG PNX8181 (ARM926 + DSP)

  • Telnet Holding - Projet manager

    paris 2008 - 2009 * ;
    * Description * Contributed to the development of user interface modules for the printer and the scanner ;
    * Developed the tests and integration environments. ;
    * Fax protocols ;
    * Communication interfaces and stacks

    *
    Environment and Tools C/C++,
    XML and HTML, Makefiles, PERL and SHELL scripts,
    Linux

  • Telnet Holding - Embedded developper

    paris 2007 - 2008 And dashboard embedded application
    (Johnson Controls)

    * ;
    * Description - HAL layer and middleWare SW responsible ;
    - Developed HAL drivers for drive components: I/Os, ADC, Interrupts and registers, Timer and PWM, LCD driver, EEPROM, CAN, DMA...
    - contributed to the developement and the design of the middlware layer (interface between application and Hardware drivers layer),

    * - writing of related design documents.
    - writing of architecture specification (SAS) ;
    - writing of components architecture (CDS)

    * - Writing Environments of test and integration of software components
    *
    Tools C and assembly,
    * processor 1 : Renesas M32C/80 family
    * processor 2 : Fujitsu MB96300 family ;

  • Photo Printer - Telnet

    2006 - 2006 Activity - Development of decoders for image formats: PNG,
    - Development of a USB bridge (bulk only protocol, Mass storage, SCSI, SFF, RBC) ;
    - Contributed to the development of a GUI (menu, ...)
    Tools ARM9, Nucleus,
    Embedded C,

  • Telnet Holding - Development

    paris 2005 - 2005 Development of the system state machine.

    - Writing Environments of test and integration of software components
    Tools Embedded C,
    Pixel Works

  • STMicroelectronics - Project Leader

    2003 - 2003 Description
    STM71x/STM72x Introduction Packages

    - Software Library: contributed to the design and development of a software library that covers peripherals' functionalities.

    - Elaboration of Library related documents: Software Architecture Specification, User Manual, Validation report,

    - Application notes: Toolset Settings, memory mapping, boot modes, hardware settings ;
    - project monitoring, scheduling, ...

    Tools
    ARM and Thumb Assembly,
    Ansi C,
    Toolset: ARM ADS and RealView,
    Core: ARM7TDMI and ARM720.

  • STMicroelectronics - Team leader

    2002 - 2003 a flash filesystem for QNX and VxWorks Real Time Operating Systems
    - Development of a Bootrom version for QNX and VxWorks

    - Writing of a BSP for QNX and VxWorks on ST40RA166 Evaluation Board.
    - Development of Linux OS boot sequence and the appropriate scripts and writing the appropriate BSP.

    Environment and Tools
    Linux, VxWorks, QNX,
    Embedded C
    Assembly (SH4 Core: Hitachi)
    Shell Scripting, makefiles.

  • STMicroelectronics - Developper

    2001 - 2002 Description
    Functional Test tool for ST7 Microcontroller

    Implementation of ST7 peripherals' functionalities (16-bit timer and auto-reload timer).
    Development of (GUI) and elaboration of the related documents

    Tools
    ST7 assembly, Delphi

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure Des Communications De Tunis Sup'Com (Tunis)

    Tunis 1998 - 2001 architecture des systemes de telecommunication

  • IPEIN (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 1996 - 1998 préparation math

    math

