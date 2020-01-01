Menu

Mehdi SEVEC

Les Ulis

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Electronique
JavaScript
Gestion de projet
Linux
Microsoft Windows

Entreprises

  • NEWDOC - Consultant Solutions

    Les Ulis 2017 - maintenant

  • Kyocera Document Solutions - Support Solutions

    2011 - 2016 - Gestion dans les meilleurs délais (à distance ou sur site) des problèmes des clients (utilisateurs et/ou distributeurs) relatifs à l’installation, la configuration et l’implémentation des solutions logicielles Kyocera, grâce à une communication approfondie et à la définition appropriée de leurs attentes.

    - Installations logicielles chez les clients de nos partenaires

    - Consignation des notifications de défauts et des demandes d’améliorations émises par les clients.

    - Rédaction et révision des articles techniques de base de connaissances, des solutions, des FAQ, des exemples et des guides pratiques destinés à être publiés sur un système de connaissances des clients et de la société et dans des supports de cours.

    - Formations technique interne pour le support niveau 1 sur les solutions d'impression.

    - Formations technique de nos clients/partenaires pour installation, configuration et maintenance des solutions d'impression (PaperCut, AutoStore, EQUITRAC, etc...) en salle de cours ou décentralisées.

    - Gestion du Showroom (Installation, configuration)

    - Gestion des serveurs des solutions d'impression déployées en interne (PaperCut, PrintFleetManager)

    ENGLISH :

    - Management as soon as possible (remote or on site) of customer issues (end users and/or distributors) for the installation , configuration and implementation of Kyocera software solutions , through in-depth communication and the definition appropriate expectations.

    - Software installations at customers of our partners

    - Recording of notifications of defects and enhancement requests issued by clients.

    - Writing and editing knowledge base of technical articles , examples and practical guides to be published on a clients' knowledge system and course materials .

    - Technical training to internal staff on printing solutions.

    - Technical training of our customers / partners for installation, configuration and maintenance of printing solutions ( PaperCut , AutoStore EQUITRAC , etc ...) in the classroom or decentralized.

    - Showroom Management

    - Management of printing solutions servers deployed internally

  • Trafic Transport Sûreté - Ingénieur Produit

    2010 - 2011 Support technique Service Après-Vente
    Support technique Avant-Vente (présentations clients et aide à réponse appels d’offres
    Tests et Validations des développements de la gamme produits ou sur projets
    Formation interne (techniciens, commerciaux, chefs de projets)
    Formation externe (Sous-traitants, clients finaux)
    Participation à des salons (Expoprotection) et conférences (Contrôle d'accès biométrique)
    Rédaction documents (Manuel technique, procédures, articles de presse)
    Traduction documents (Documents d'installation, de paramétrage)

    ENGLISH :

    - Support Customer Service
    - Pre-Sales Technical Support ( customer presentations and helps to answer calls for tenders
    - Tests and validations of developments in end products or projects
    - Internal training ( technicians, sales , project managers )
    - External training ( Subcontractors , end customers)
    - Participation to shows ( Expoprotection ) and conferences ( Biometric access control )
    - Document drafting (technical manual , procedures, press articles)
    - Translation documents ( Documents installation , configuration )

  • Tyco Fire and Integrated Solutions - Responsable hotline et planification

    2007 - 2009 Planification et suivi des interventions de maintenance, dépannage et installation d'une équipe de 10 techniciens
    Support téléphonique clients
    interventions à distance sur serveurs clients
    Gestion des interventions des sous-traitants
    Commandes fournisseurs/Sous-traitants

    ENGLISH :

    - Planning and monitoring of maintenance operations , troubleshooting and installation for a team of 10 technicians
    - Telephone support of customers
    - Remote operations on client servers
    - Management of subcontractors
    - Orders for suppliers/subcontractors

  • Mather + Platt - Technicien

    1999 - 2001 Installation et dépannage de systèmes de contrôle d’accès, d’anti-intrusion et de vidéosurveillance

