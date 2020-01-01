Mehdi SEVEC

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Electronique
JavaScript
Gestion de projet
Linux
Microsoft Windows
Entreprises
- Consultant Solutions
Les Ulis2017 - maintenant
Kyocera Document Solutions
- Support Solutions
2011 - 2016- Gestion dans les meilleurs délais (à distance ou sur site) des problèmes des clients (utilisateurs et/ou distributeurs) relatifs à l’installation, la configuration et l’implémentation des solutions logicielles Kyocera, grâce à une communication approfondie et à la définition appropriée de leurs attentes.
- Installations logicielles chez les clients de nos partenaires
- Consignation des notifications de défauts et des demandes d’améliorations émises par les clients.
- Rédaction et révision des articles techniques de base de connaissances, des solutions, des FAQ, des exemples et des guides pratiques destinés à être publiés sur un système de connaissances des clients et de la société et dans des supports de cours.
- Formations technique interne pour le support niveau 1 sur les solutions d'impression.
- Formations technique de nos clients/partenaires pour installation, configuration et maintenance des solutions d'impression (PaperCut, AutoStore, EQUITRAC, etc...) en salle de cours ou décentralisées.
- Gestion du Showroom (Installation, configuration)
- Gestion des serveurs des solutions d'impression déployées en interne (PaperCut, PrintFleetManager)
ENGLISH :
- Management as soon as possible (remote or on site) of customer issues (end users and/or distributors) for the installation , configuration and implementation of Kyocera software solutions , through in-depth communication and the definition appropriate expectations.
- Software installations at customers of our partners
- Recording of notifications of defects and enhancement requests issued by clients.
- Writing and editing knowledge base of technical articles , examples and practical guides to be published on a clients' knowledge system and course materials .
- Technical training to internal staff on printing solutions.
- Technical training of our customers / partners for installation, configuration and maintenance of printing solutions ( PaperCut , AutoStore EQUITRAC , etc ...) in the classroom or decentralized.
- Showroom Management
- Management of printing solutions servers deployed internally
Trafic Transport Sûreté
- Ingénieur Produit
2010 - 2011Support technique Service Après-Vente
Support technique Avant-Vente (présentations clients et aide à réponse appels d’offres
Tests et Validations des développements de la gamme produits ou sur projets
Formation interne (techniciens, commerciaux, chefs de projets)
Formation externe (Sous-traitants, clients finaux)
Participation à des salons (Expoprotection) et conférences (Contrôle d'accès biométrique)
Rédaction documents (Manuel technique, procédures, articles de presse)
Traduction documents (Documents d'installation, de paramétrage)
ENGLISH :
- Support Customer Service
- Pre-Sales Technical Support ( customer presentations and helps to answer calls for tenders
- Tests and validations of developments in end products or projects
- Internal training ( technicians, sales , project managers )
- External training ( Subcontractors , end customers)
- Participation to shows ( Expoprotection ) and conferences ( Biometric access control )
- Document drafting (technical manual , procedures, press articles)
- Translation documents ( Documents installation , configuration )
Tyco Fire and Integrated Solutions
- Responsable hotline et planification
2007 - 2009Planification et suivi des interventions de maintenance, dépannage et installation d'une équipe de 10 techniciens
Support téléphonique clients
interventions à distance sur serveurs clients
Gestion des interventions des sous-traitants
Commandes fournisseurs/Sous-traitants
ENGLISH :
- Planning and monitoring of maintenance operations , troubleshooting and installation for a team of 10 technicians
- Telephone support of customers
- Remote operations on client servers
- Management of subcontractors
- Orders for suppliers/subcontractors
Mather + Platt
- Technicien
1999 - 2001Installation et dépannage de systèmes de contrôle d’accès, d’anti-intrusion et de vidéosurveillance