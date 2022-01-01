Retail
Connexion
Meland Dorval MALONGA (MELAND DORVAL MALONGA)
Institut National de Recherche Forestière
Technicien supérieur
Brazzaville
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Institut National de Recherche Forestière
- Technicien supérieur
Technique | Brazzaville
2018 - 2019
Formations
Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques De L'Université Marien Ngouabi
Brazzaville
2015 - 2019
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
