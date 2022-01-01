Menu

Melissa BAZIN

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Gestion de la production
Communication
Aéronautique
Qualité

Entreprises

  • Safran Electronics & Defense - Responsable sous-traitance d’études

    PARIS 2020 - maintenant

  • Safran - Supplier Performance Manager

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Supplier performance manager (Safran SA – 92 Issy-Les-Moulineaux, FR)
    Scope: Responsible for the services performed by external engineering consultancies
    Objectives: Improve suppliers overall performance through data gathering and analysis
    Activities:
    - Implement tools in order to monitor suppliers’ performance (OQD/OTD/...)
    - Improve supplier performance by analyzing scorecards and managing performance reviews
    - Set action plans to reach goals and monitor their implementation
    - Define supplier surveillance status and associated risk level
    - Report activities to Safran Purchasing

  • Safran landing systems - Supplier quality assurance engineer

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2012 - maintenant Scope: Suppliers portfolio based in UK, USA, Japan, Vitnam, Switzerland and France
    Programs: A350, A330 Neo, A400M, KC-390, X4

    Objectives:
    - Ensure that the customer’s voice is understood from all suppliers
    - Support and guide suppliers towards excellence by implementing Safran’s tools and methodologies
    - Ensure products’ quality and conformity

    Activities:
    - Take part on the group’s supplier selection process by performing audits and evaluating tasks
    - Support suppliers in products’ industrialization
    - Guarantee the suppliers’ quality assurance process
    - Measure and improve suppliers’ performance

    Member of the Safran Quality Working Group
    Objective: Promote the quality profession inside Safran group
    Activities: Perform internal and external benchmark in order to improve the attractiveness of the quality profession

    Safran Ambassador
    Objective: Promote Safran Group to universities
    Activities: Present seminars, conduct simulated job interviews, participate on forums and Safran’s events

  • EMBRAER - Logistics project leader - Internship

    Villepinte 2012 - 2012 Objective: Optimize logistic network in Europe, Africa and Middle East

    Activities:
    - Put in place Six Sigma methodology
    - Writing and analysis of a call for bids
    - Standardization of processes

  • Air France Industrie - Mécanicienne avion

    Roissy CDG 2008 - 2008 Découverte de la maintenance aéronautique et des règles d’aéronavigabilité

  • SNECMA - Continuous improvement project - Internship

    Courcouronnes 2001 - 2011 Objective: Decrease turbine blade manufacturing lead-time
    Activities:
    - Manage a continuous improvement project following DMAIC methodology
    - Implement analysis tools and KPI in order to manage the production line

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :