Melissa BAZIN

Paris2016 - maintenantSupplier performance manager (Safran SA – 92 Issy-Les-Moulineaux, FR)
Scope: Responsible for the services performed by external engineering consultancies
Objectives: Improve suppliers overall performance through data gathering and analysis
Activities:
- Implement tools in order to monitor suppliers’ performance (OQD/OTD/...)
- Improve supplier performance by analyzing scorecards and managing performance reviews
- Set action plans to reach goals and monitor their implementation
- Define supplier surveillance status and associated risk level
- Report activities to Safran Purchasing
Safran landing systems
- Supplier quality assurance engineer
Vélizy-Villacoublay2012 - maintenantScope: Suppliers portfolio based in UK, USA, Japan, Vitnam, Switzerland and France
Programs: A350, A330 Neo, A400M, KC-390, X4
Objectives:
- Ensure that the customer’s voice is understood from all suppliers
- Support and guide suppliers towards excellence by implementing Safran’s tools and methodologies
- Ensure products’ quality and conformity
Activities:
- Take part on the group’s supplier selection process by performing audits and evaluating tasks
- Support suppliers in products’ industrialization
- Guarantee the suppliers’ quality assurance process
- Measure and improve suppliers’ performance
Member of the Safran Quality Working Group
Objective: Promote the quality profession inside Safran group
Activities: Perform internal and external benchmark in order to improve the attractiveness of the quality profession
Safran Ambassador
Objective: Promote Safran Group to universities
Activities: Present seminars, conduct simulated job interviews, participate on forums and Safran’s events
EMBRAER
- Logistics project leader - Internship
Villepinte2012 - 2012Objective: Optimize logistic network in Europe, Africa and Middle East
Activities:
- Put in place Six Sigma methodology
- Writing and analysis of a call for bids
- Standardization of processes
Air France Industrie
- Mécanicienne avion
Roissy CDG 2008 - 2008Découverte de la maintenance aéronautique et des règles d’aéronavigabilité
Courcouronnes2001 - 2011Objective: Decrease turbine blade manufacturing lead-time
Activities:
- Manage a continuous improvement project following DMAIC methodology
- Implement analysis tools and KPI in order to manage the production line