Mélodie JULES

I am an international trade student. As part of my studies I have to establish an internship in a foreign country.

Therefore, I am able to carry out canvassing missions and customer follow-up operations. The teaching aims to train assistants in import / export. At the end of the training, I would therefore be able to master cross-skills in the areas of clients in line with the business strategy of the company, as well as the evolution of the potential of current clients.



In addition, my experience in direct marketing has allowed me to know how to assess the needs of a clientele, as well as the interest they have in the product or service offered.