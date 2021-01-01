Menu

Meriam ABOU-EL MARAH

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

Since 2013, I have worked on diverse Business Intelligence projects for Michelin.
In 2016, I joined the Group Renault to work on Quality and Customer satisfaction projects.

Experience:
- Business Analysis
- Business intelligence & Data analytics
- SCRUM team management
- Project Management

Education:
-Engineering degree in computer science, double major: "Business Intelligence & Management Information Systems", and "Software Engineering".
- Engineering degree in computer science, major: "Business Intelligence".

Toeic: 970/990

Entreprises

  • Renault - Digital Project Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2016 - maintenant

  • Michelin - BI analyst

    FERRAND 2013 - 2016 Design and implementation of BI system, with an automated data Monitoring system:

    I worked in Michelin's headquarter in Clermont-Ferrand, as a Business Intelligence analyst
    to monitore the tyres stock and other flows such as the purchase orders, service requests, ...etc

    Achievements:
    - Working with the client to collect the business needs
    - Definition of the functional and technical specifications
    - Implementation of the automated system:
    ¤ A data warehouse, using Data Vault methodology
    ¤ ETLs
    ¤ Reporting & dash boarding
    ¤ Data monitoring
    - Documentation of the system
    - Coodrination of user acceptance tests, deployment and installation of the final packages
    - Support and maintenance of the applications

    Technologies used:
    - Microsoft BI suite (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS)
    - Sql server 2012

    Modeling methodology:
    - Data Vault

