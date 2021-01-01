Meriam ABOU-EL MARAH

Since 2013, I have worked on diverse Business Intelligence projects for Michelin.

In 2016, I joined the Group Renault to work on Quality and Customer satisfaction projects.



Experience:

- Business Analysis

- Business intelligence & Data analytics

- SCRUM team management

- Project Management



Education:

-Engineering degree in computer science, double major: "Business Intelligence & Management Information Systems", and "Software Engineering".

- Engineering degree in computer science, major: "Business Intelligence".



Toeic: 970/990