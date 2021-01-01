Menu

Meriem HAMZA

CARIGNAN DE BORDEAUX

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Sarl "Les Mûriers"maison de retraite

    Carignan-de-Bordeaux (33360) 2015 - 2016

  • ICL BIOGEMA

    Aix-en-Provence (13080) 2015 - 2015

Formations

  • LYCÉE FLORA TRISTAN

    Noisy-le-Grand (93160) 2013 - 2015

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel