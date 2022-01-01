Menu

Meryl HAFFNER

Nantes

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Grenoble

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Leroux et Lotz Technologies - Stagiaire en service marketing

    Nantes 2014 - 2014

  • Junior Conseil Ense3 - Présidente

    2014 - 2015

Formations

Réseau