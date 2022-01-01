Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Meryl HAFFNER
Ajouter
Meryl HAFFNER
Nantes
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Grenoble
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Leroux et Lotz Technologies
- Stagiaire en service marketing
Nantes
2014 - 2014
Junior Conseil Ense3
- Présidente
2014 - 2015
Formations
Grenoble INP - ENSE3
Grenoble
2013 - maintenant
Lycée Descartes
Tours
2010 - 2013
Réseau
Clément ROBERT
Florent JACQUET
Haffner PHILIPPE
Nicolas SALMON
Philippe HAFFNER
Sylvain DIVO
Théophile VANBOCKSTAEL
Valentin MAILLOT