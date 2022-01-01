Menu

Meschac MONSIA

LIBREVILLE

En résumé

I am MESCHAC MONSIA young leader and African contractor.
Technical Director of the NGO GABON ECOLOGIE, Director of Program Monitoring and Project Evaluation of the Association for a Progressive African Youth section GABON, I have been engaged for several years in the protection of the environment, in the promotion Of the ODDs and in the Eco-responsible management. In addition, general administrator of ELIORA GROUP, I am a passionate actor of ICT and committed to the reduction of the digital divide by combining computer engineering and sustainable development.
Laureate in 2015 in Brazzaville and climate ambassador of the contest AFRICA GREEN CHALLENGE I fight for zero plastic waste and the recovery of organic waste.
Passionate about environment at the base and Tics in general, I saw myself early defending the interest of all.
Through my NGOs, it is participation in building the capacity of young people and women in the country in terms of sustainable development, these are forums and positions and recommendations on problems related to food self-sufficiency in our country. Gabon to improve productivity, it is also the contribution of technological innovation on the construction project of our agro-ecological village.
My contribution on the ground is today to bring me closer to the populations and to provide them with instructions and recommendations related to environmental protection.
Engaged in youth leadership, I am one of its young people who think that nothing brought to the people would lead to perdition.

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Community management
Développement durable
Gestion de projet
E-business
Développement commercial

Entreprises

  • ELIORA GROUP - CEO

    2016 - maintenant

  • Gabon ecologie - Directeur technique et chargé du logistique

    2014 - 2017

  • EASYTECH GABON - INGENIEUR EN RESEAUX INFORMATIQUES ET TELECOMMUNICATIONS CONSULTANT LOGICIELS SAGE

    2014 - 2016 Tâches effectuer:
    Pilotage des opérations de consultance et de support client
     Implémentation des systèmes de virtualisations
     Administration système réseau sécurité
     Installation et configuration des serveurs
     Mise en place et configuration des bases de données clientes des logiciels de gestions (SAGE Commerciale, comptabilité, Immobilisation et Paie)
     Assistance des utilisateurs sur Sage
     Audits des systèmes d’informations et de gestions
     Maintenance informatique
     Fourniture d’équipements informatique
     Conception des sites web

  • CEMS GABON - Responsable Informatique

    2013 - 2014 Au cour de mon service j'ai eu à :
    Étudier le positionnement technique de l'entreprise (technologies engagées, qualification de l'environnement technologique, etc.).
    Travailler en interface avec la direction marketing pour appréhender les évolutions des besoins des clients et les transformer en orientations techniques.
    Assurer et/ou piloter une veille technologique (langages de développement, infrastructures techniques dans ces environnements...).
    Nouer et entretenir des relations avec des partenaires technologiques de l'entreprise.
    Définir la stratégie d'acquisition de brevets de l'entreprise.
    Participer aux phases de réponse aux appels d'offre.
    Intervenir ponctuellement auprès du client lors de la phase de présentation de l'offre sur le plan technique.
    Superviser la phase de rédaction des spécifications techniques et les valider.

    Organiser, planifier et contrôler les phases de développement.
    Piloter le choix et l'intervention d'éventuels prestataires extérieurs.
    Encadrer les équipes de développement interne ; en particulier stimuler les processus de formation et d'auto-formation de ses équipes et gérer les recrutements.
    Contribuer à la capitalisation des bonnes pratiques et à l'amélioration de la qualité dans les phases de développement.
    Superviser les phases de recette, de documentation technique et de maintenance des applications.
    Piloter les opérations de consultance et de support client

  • Iboundji Technologie - Partner manager

    2013 - maintenant

  • SMTV - Informaticien Monteur video

    2013 - 2013 maintenance des postes de travails, montage video, gestion du serveur de messagerie

  • Global service plus - Agent chargé à la communication et du marketing

    2012 - 2012 il sagissait de faire la promotion de la société à travers les services qu'elle offrait au population

  • ORTB - Stagtiaire au service transmission

    2011 - 2012 assurer le cablage lors des retransmission en direct sur sattelite et sur la chaine nationale, maintenance du groupe electrogène

  • Benin telecoms sa - Stagiare au service Code division Multiple acces

    Cotonou 2011 - 2011 assurer la maintenance preventive et curative des equipement du dit reseau,

  • EDCB - Responsable informatiques

    2010 - 2013 Au cour de mon service j'ai eu à :
    Étudier le positionnement technique de l'entreprise (technologies engagées, qualification de l'environnement technologique, etc.).
    Travailler en interface avec la direction marketing pour appréhender les évolutions des besoins des clients et les transformer en orientations techniques.
    Assurer et/ou piloter une veille technologique (langages de développement, infrastructures techniques dans ces environnements...).
    Nouer et entretenir des relations avec des partenaires technologiques de l'entreprise.
    Définir la stratégie d'acquisition de brevets de l'entreprise.
    Participer aux phases de réponse aux appels d'offre.
    Intervenir ponctuellement auprès du client lors de la phase de présentation de l'offre sur le plan technique.
    Superviser la phase de rédaction des spécifications techniques et les valider.

    Organiser, planifier et contrôler les phases de développement.
    Piloter le choix et l'intervention d'éventuels prestataires extérieurs.
    Encadrer les équipes de développement interne ; en particulier stimuler les processus de formation et d'auto-formation de ses équipes et gérer les recrutements.
    Contribuer à la capitalisation des bonnes pratiques et à l'amélioration de la qualité dans les phases de développement.
    Superviser les phases de recette, de documentation technique et de maintenance des applications.
    Piloter les opérations de consultance et de support client

Formations

  • UATM/Gasa Formation (Cotonou)

    Cotonou 2012 - 2012 Licence professionnelle

    Réseaux Informatiques et Télécommunications

  • UATM/Gasa Formation (Cotonou)

    Cotonou 2009 - 2011 Brevet de technicien supérieur

Réseau