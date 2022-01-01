Meskine WAEL

Mes compétences :
Bootstrap
HTML 5
Jquery
CSS 3
PHP
Mysql
Laravel
Systems Development
RESTful
CakePHP
HTML5
Entreprises
Orevon
- Développeur web
2017 - maintenant
orevon
- Développeur web
2017 - maintenantDéveloppement php / laravel (backoffice)
Adminstration base de donne mysql
Développement html5 jquery ajax (frontoffice)
Administration System : .installation et configuration VPS (ssh ,apache,ftp)
Keune tunisie
- Développeur web
2017 - 2017
ESP
- DEVELOPPEUR
PARIS2014 - maintenant
Formations
Institut Supérieur Des Etudes Technologiques De Bizerte (Bizerte)
Bizerte2010 - 2014licence
spécialité Développement des Systèmes d'Information (DSI).