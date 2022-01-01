Menu

Meskine WAEL

BHIRA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Bootstrap
HTML 5
Jquery
CSS 3
PHP
Mysql
Laravel
Systems Development
RESTful
CakePHP
HTML5

Entreprises

  • orevon - Développeur web

    2017 - maintenant Développement php / laravel (backoffice)
    Adminstration base de donne mysql
    Développement html5 jquery ajax (frontoffice)
    Administration System : .installation et configuration VPS (ssh ,apache,ftp)

  • Keune tunisie - Développeur web

    2017 - 2017

  • ESP - DEVELOPPEUR

    PARIS 2014 - maintenant

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur Des Etudes Technologiques De Bizerte (Bizerte)

    Bizerte 2010 - 2014 licence

    spécialité Développement des Systèmes d'Information (DSI).

  • Lycée Habib THAMEUR (Bizerte)

    Bizerte 2009 - 2010 Baccalaureat

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel