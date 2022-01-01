Meslioui FADILA

Diplôme ingénieur d'application en architecture ayant 22 ans d'expérience dans le domaine , occupant les postes respectives , Technicien supérieur en architecture , assistante architecte , ingénieur d'application en batiment Polyvalente , assistante chef de projet , Document contrôleur, projeteur C.A.O, charge contrat de la sous traitants en ce moment je chercher un emploi auprès de Bureau technique ou bien une Multi national



Possède un bon relationnel,méthodique,organise, Rigoureuse dans le travail, motivé et dynamique et apprécie le travail d’équipe, sens de initiative.

Etudes d’exécution plans, définition des matériels, chiffrage , devis , suivi, assistance ,élaborations des contrats sous traitante , avenants, devis estimatifs quantitatifs des œuvres

j'ai participe dans plusieurs projet intéressant en Algérie,

Résume en anglais



Graduate superior Technician in architecure having 16 years of experience in the domain, occupying mails them respective of superior technician in architecture, assistant architect, engineer of application in building, assistant chief of project, Document controller, C.A.O projeteur at the moment me to look for an use auprés of technical office.



Possess a good relationnel,methodique,organise, Rigorous in work, motivated and dynamic and appreciate the team work, sense of initiative.

Study of execution plans, definition of the materials, ciphering, estimate, follow-up, aid,

I have participle in several interesting project in algerie

Les Differents projets :

1. Restauration de Banque BNA , Alger

2. Siège Peugeot Husein .DEY Algérie ,

3. Siège Société Générale BIR KHADEM BEN AKNOUN

4. Bloc administratif R+4 et Salle de réunion et conférence SONATRACH TRC Baraki

5. Siége administratif Travaux Public Blida

6. Logments particiaptif en R+7 Ain taya

7. Logements semi collectifs à Boumerdess

8. 52 villas a Zerzouria et Ain taya

9. Etude pour l'Extension du stade Complexe sportifs militaire Ben aknoun

10. Projet Station de Compression Gas TFT Ain Amenas & Extension des Stations compression du Gazoducs GR1-GR2 (TFT, R'NOUSE,ZINA, OUARGLA, HASSI R'MEL)

11. Projet Station de pompage Gas 03 Sites el Hoaud el Hamra ,Biskra Terminal d'arrive SKIKDA

12. Projet. Boosting Hassi R'MEL Phase II

13. Projet SCADA Gazoducs Arzew/Hassi R'MEL –: Etude Fourniture,Installation et Mise en Service des systèmes de transmission et de Téle supervision SCADA Le long de l’axe Arzew Hassi Rmel

14. Réalisation de 02 poste exterieur 60/30 Nador Guelma et un poste Exterieure 220/60 Sedrata Souk haras Algerie.

15. Etude : Etude et Suivi Lot Architecture et VRD ( Centre de Dispatching électricité) Centre Nationale Commande Gué de Constantine et Centre Régionale Commande à Setif & Oran

16. Metro Alger Extension B ligne 1 Hai el Badr el Harrach Centre Chargee des contrats sous traitants

17. Mosquée D'alger Mohammadia expert chef chargée des contrats





Mes compétences :

Esprit analytique

Artiste

Autocad

Mezzoteam

Gestion de projet

Contrôle de gestion

Audit interne