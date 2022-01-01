Menu

Messaoud KHORCHANI

ZAGHOUANE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Responsable maintenance

Entreprises

  • Euro tranciatura Tunisie - Responsable maintenance

    2012 - maintenant

  • SPIPA - Electromecanicien

    2007 - 2012

Formations

  • ISET (Gabès (Tunisie))

    Gabès (Tunisie) 1999 - 2001

Réseau