Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Messaoud KHORCHANI
Ajouter
Messaoud KHORCHANI
ZAGHOUANE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Responsable maintenance
Entreprises
Euro tranciatura Tunisie
- Responsable maintenance
2012 - maintenant
SPIPA
- Electromecanicien
2007 - 2012
Formations
ISET (Gabès (Tunisie))
Gabès (Tunisie)
1999 - 2001
Réseau
Assila AYMEN
Denis CHATONNET
Joëlle ADAM
Lean GHALLEB
Mohamed GUIDARA
Otman AIT LAHCEN
Pierre-Emmanuel BRIN
Robert DULAS
Tliha HABIB