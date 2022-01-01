Menu

Messaoud RIDA

Alger

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Approvisionnement et achats
Management opérationnel
Gestion de maintenance

Entreprises

  • SNTF - Directeur de Projet

    Alger 2010 - maintenant

  • SNTF - Directeur Ateliers de Maintenance Matériel Roulant à Voyageurs

    Alger 2008 - 2010

Formations

  • Ecole Militaire Polytechnique EMP, Ex ENITA, (Bordj El Bahri Alger)

    Bordj El Bahri Alger 1983 - 1988 Ingénieur

Réseau