Menu

Metaireau JACQUES

AUXERRE/SÈTE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Arts.diaphragme - Artiste peintre

    maintenant

  • Ecole des beaux-Arts

    maintenant

  • Ecole des beaux-Arts

    maintenant

  • ARTS DIAPHRAGME - PRESIDENT

    1995 - 2011 créateur d'Arts Diaphragme. beaux Arts Paris. expositions: Prague, Glasgow,Athènes, Opole, Cracovie, Dublin, Kladno, St-Etienne, Sète
    Vilnius...
    Artiste peintre.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau