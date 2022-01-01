Retail
Metaireau JACQUES
Metaireau JACQUES
AUXERRE/SÈTE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Arts.diaphragme
- Artiste peintre
maintenant
Ecole des beaux-Arts
maintenant
Ecole des beaux-Arts
maintenant
ARTS DIAPHRAGME
- PRESIDENT
1995 - 2011
créateur d'Arts Diaphragme. beaux Arts Paris. expositions: Prague, Glasgow,Athènes, Opole, Cracovie, Dublin, Kladno, St-Etienne, Sète
Vilnius...
Artiste peintre.
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Béatrice BÉATRICE SARTOURETTI (SARTOURETTI)
Carole ROUILLÉ
Catherine KOTHER
Danielle SUON.DCUE.RU
Felut JEAN PHILIPPE
Francine AUBERT
Nadège FAUVEY-JARDEAUX
Olivier PENHOUËT
Sandrine QUERE