Métalfûts SA

The company Métalfûts is based in Belgium, in the province of Liège, in border of the highway Liège-Aachen.
We are specialized in the production of metallic drums, for the packaging
of solid, pasty and semi-liquid products.
These drums are conceived and made according to the packaged products.
Overview of our product range:
- Conical or cylindrical drums
- Volume of 15L to 180L
- Thickness of 0,4mm to 0,9mm
- With or without UN aggregation
- Different kind of in- and outside coating
Our company is certified ISO 9001: 2008
www.metalfuts.com
