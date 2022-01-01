Métalfûts SA

The company Métalfûts is based in Belgium, in the province of Liège, in border of the highway Liège-Aachen.





We are specialized in the production of metallic drums, for the packaging

of solid, pasty and semi-liquid products.



These drums are conceived and made according to the packaged products.



Overview of our product range:



- Conical or cylindrical drums

- Volume of 15L to 180L

- Thickness of 0,4mm to 0,9mm

- With or without UN aggregation

- Different kind of in- and outside coating



Our company is certified ISO 9001: 2008



www.metalfuts.com