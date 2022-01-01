Menu

Métalfûts SA

BARCHON / BELGIQUE

The company Métalfûts is based in Belgium, in the province of Liège, in border of the highway Liège-Aachen.


We are specialized in the production of metallic drums, for the packaging
of solid, pasty and semi-liquid products.

These drums are conceived and made according to the packaged products.

Overview of our product range:

- Conical or cylindrical drums
- Volume of 15L to 180L
- Thickness of 0,4mm to 0,9mm
- With or without UN aggregation
- Different kind of in- and outside coating

Our company is certified ISO 9001: 2008

www.metalfuts.com

