Mette MASSON

VALBONNE SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS

En résumé

Freelancer
Relocation Consultant
2006 – Present (11 years)French Riviera : Sophia Antipolis, Antibes, Nice, Cannes area

Co-Founder of Riviera Mobiliteam Freelancer Network
December 2015 – Present

100’s of successful relocation missions for technology, education, construction, fashion customers for relocation companies or employers
Home search for newcomers French and international, rent & buy, extended services : moving and settlement, negotiation, utility, school, car registration…

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • Business School (Aarhus)

    Aarhus 1985 - 1988 business and languages

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel