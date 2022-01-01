Meven BRUZAC

TME Hydraulics
- Project Manager / Business Development
2014 - maintenant
Hydraulics specialist oil/gas onshore/offshore
Quotation, 3D Design of Hydraulic Systems, Engineering calculations, Modular Hydraulic Power Units, Hydraulic Test Equipment, Project Management, Servo-systems (open or closed loop), Rigid Piping - flared, swaged & non-welded, Electrical Control Systems, Factory Acceptance Testing, Installation and Commissioning, customer/supplier relation.
TME hydraulics specialise in bespoke equipment and projects include HPUs, ROVs...
- Project Engineer
2011 - 2013
Hydraulics specialist oil/gas onshore/offshore (Quotation, 3D Design of Hydraulic Systems, Engineering calculations, Modular Hydraulic Power Units, Hydraulic Test Equipment, Project Management, Servo-systems (open or closed loop), Rigid Piping - flared, swaged & welded, Hydraulic hose - fitting and testing, Electrical Control Systems, Factory Acceptance Testing, Installation and Commissioning, customer/supplier relation.
TME have worked for some of the leading names in the Offshore and Subsea industry including Rolls Royce, SMD, IHC, IKM, Houlder, DeepOcean, Technip, Duco, Aquatic & Subsea Innovation. TME specialise in bespoke equipment and projects include HPUs, ROVs, Trenching Vehicles, Teather Management Systems, Launch & Recovery Systems, J - Tube Sealing Systems & Turbine Access Sysytems. Duties included installation of hydraulic systems, FAT testing, commissioning, fault finding and breakdown cover.