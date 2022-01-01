Menu

Mey STEPHANE

HOCHIMINH CITY

En résumé

Stef_mey(at)hotmail(dot)com

Mes compétences :
China

Entreprises

  • NEXANS - VIETNAM - KOREA (www.nexans.com) - Navision ERP Project manager – Metal and FX currencies hedging operator

    maintenant Leading International Company in cables and cabling systems

    Deployment of an ERP (Enterprise Resources Planning) called Microsoft Navision for all Nexans subsidiaries in Vietnam (3) with the support of Tectura, the Nexans IT partner.

    Management of the metal hedging process (Copper and Aluminum metal).

    Management of the Foreign Exchange currencies hedging process (SGD; USD; EURO; VND).

    Human resources management: deployment of the Nexans incentive plan in Vietnam.

  • DOUBLETRADE (www.doubletrade.com) - Sales executive N.I.C.T. (Information and Communication Technologies)

    maintenant Leading French Company in business intelligence solutions.

    Commercial development of business intelligence solutions in public and private procurement contracts for key accounts and small companies.

    Negotiation and supervision of key accounts.

  • DIMO GESTION (www.dimo-gestion.fr) - Software sales executive

    maintenant Treasury management software company.

    Business development of XRT software for key accounts and small business companies in Rhône-Alpes.

    XRT: Leading software company on the T.M.A. market (Treasury Management Applications: tools to streamline cash, collection, liquidity, risk and payment management processes).

  • AUCHAN (www.groupe-auchan.com) - Customer service manager

    maintenant Leading world retail group.

    Human resources: recruitment, training, evaluation, staff simulation, implementation of procedures (120 staffs).

    Marketing of Services: internal and external communication, adequacy in the flow of cashier’s-customer structure.

    Administration: internal audit, follow-up on lost merchandise, reliability of the cashing, dashboards

  • Big C Vietnam - Casino Group - Marketing Department / Project Director

    2010 - maintenant

  • SDV International Logistics VIETNAM (www.sdv.com) - Business Development Manager

    2008 - 2010 Business development manager

    • Commercial development of logistics and international freight solutions for key accounts in Vietnam:
    - Develop customer’s database and maintain relationships with them
    - Ensure close follow up and strengthen cooperation with the customers
    - Ensure that the clients are delivered with the required quality of service
    - Take active part in the company promotion inside local market means representation of company at corporate functions to maximize network opportunities (participation in networking events and exhibitions)

Formations