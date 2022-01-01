Mey STEPHANE

Business development of XRT software for key accounts and small business companies in Rhône-Alpes.
XRT: Leading software company on the T.M.A. market (Treasury Management Applications: tools to streamline cash, collection, liquidity, risk and payment management processes).
AUCHAN (www.groupe-auchan.com)
- Customer service manager
Leading world retail group.
Human resources: recruitment, training, evaluation, staff simulation, implementation of procedures (120 staffs).
Marketing of Services: internal and external communication, adequacy in the flow of cashier’s-customer structure.
Administration: internal audit, follow-up on lost merchandise, reliability of the cashing, dashboards
Big C Vietnam - Casino Group
- Marketing Department / Project Director
2010 - maintenant
SDV International Logistics VIETNAM (www.sdv.com)
- Business Development Manager
2008 - 2010
Business development manager
• Commercial development of logistics and international freight solutions for key accounts in Vietnam:
- Develop customer’s database and maintain relationships with them
- Ensure close follow up and strengthen cooperation with the customers
- Ensure that the clients are delivered with the required quality of service
- Take active part in the company promotion inside local market means representation of company at corporate functions to maximize network opportunities (participation in networking events and exhibitions)