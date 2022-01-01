Meycem NACEUR

• Professional Architect with strong background in architectural visualisation and design orientated for residential & commercial projects on small & large scale.

• Efficient & challenge oriented in meeting project deadlines & schedules.

• Highly skilled in hand drawn sketching for Clients presentations & conceptual design ideas.

• Computer literate in Skectch up AutoCAD & Revit, as well as ArchiCAD & Photoshop. Also proficient in Word, Excel, Adobe Acrobat.

• Close attention to detail, very enthusiastic & highly motivated by all challenging aspects of building design, from initial/conceptual ideas, master plans & overall schemes, to the generation of construction documents for building permits, contractors bidding & manufacturing suppliers.

• Problem solver orientated.

• Work experience with projects abroad, international competitions

• Bilingual - Fluent in french & English (writing, reading & speaking)