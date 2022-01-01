Retail
Meziani NABIL
Meziani NABIL
MONTRÉAL
En résumé
Mes compétences :
ERP
SQL
PHP
Informatique
Entreprises
IFRI
- INFORMATICIEN
2007 - 2018
Formations
Institut International De Management (INSIM) (Bejaia)
Bejaia
2011 - 2013
Bachelor Informatique
Insfp Bejaia (Bejaia)
Bejaia
2001 - 2004
BTS informatique
Amin MEZIANI
Benazzouz FARID
Farid DAHOUN
Fatiha TIGHZERT
Ghernaout SAID
Hocine HAOUCHINE
Karim BERRAKI
Meghar KARIM
Nadjib BENKHELLAT
Youva AMAOUCHE