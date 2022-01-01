Retail
Mezni ONS
Mezni ONS
TUNIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Leyth Production
- Directeur de production
2014 - 2014
BIAT
- Intern
2013 - 2013
Clandestino
- Directeur de production
2013 - 2013
Banque africaine de développement
- Intern
Tunis
2012 - 2012
Aon
- Intern
Paris
2011 - 2012
Formations
IHEC CARTHAGE (Tunis)
Tunis
2010 - 2012
Master professionnel
IHEC CARTHAGE (Tunis)
Tunis
2007 - 2010
Licence Fondamentale en Gestion
Réseau
Ahmed KACEM
Dhouha KACEM
Omar HAMMAMI
Philippe AGUERA
Ridha MEZNI
Safouen REKIK
Walid Habib TEKAIA
Zied BEN MNA