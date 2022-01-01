Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mf RIVOIRE
Ajouter
Mf RIVOIRE
LYON
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Service plus
- Chef d'entreprise
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Jean Michel - Lons-Le-Saunier (Lyon)
Lyon
2004 - 2014
Réseau
Allan TRAORE
Fabien SCHORSCH
Laurent GRINDLER
Romain MAGGIORI