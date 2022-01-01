Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mhamed BANNI
Ajouter
Mhamed BANNI
HONG KONG
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
NET DISTRIB
- DIRIGEANT
maintenant
LEROY MERLIN
- CHEF DE SECTEUR
Lezennes
maintenant
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Arts Industrie Textile
Roubaix
1996 - 1999
GESTION PRODUCTION
Réseau
Abdellatif HADJ TAIEB
Hakima BOURABAA
Ilyes BEN AISSA
Noureddine TAHRI
Rabii JHINAOUI
Rim BEN AMARA
Sandes BANNI
Thierry COMPAGNON
Van-Hiep NGUYEN
Walid HAFSA