Menu

Mhamed BELHAIMER

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Mhamed-belhaimer,né le:01/06/1964 a casablanca.
pére de 02 anfents: hamza et amine

Entreprises

  • Mafoder - Thechnicien

    1988 - maintenant

Formations

  • ALKHAOURIZMY (CASABLANCA)

    CASABLANCA 1964 - maintenant bac fonderie+2

    FONDERIE

Réseau