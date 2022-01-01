Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mhamed BELHAIMER
Ajouter
Mhamed BELHAIMER
CASABLANCA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mhamed-belhaimer,né le:01/06/1964 a casablanca.
pére de 02 anfents: hamza et amine
Entreprises
Mafoder
- Thechnicien
1988 - maintenant
Formations
ALKHAOURIZMY (CASABLANCA)
CASABLANCA
1964 - maintenant
bac fonderie+2
FONDERIE
Réseau
Bouchaib BELHAIMER
El Attar ABDELILAH
Hatim ZOUHRI
Jawad BENBIH
Mohamed ELGHADOUI
Mohamed ERRIAMI
Mohamed YÂGOUBI
Ouardi ZINEB
Youness ZINE
Zakariae EL-MANSOUR