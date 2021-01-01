Miaraka RAMELINA

• To ensure the maximization of the Enterprise Business revenue bucket through demonstration of strong competence in Business Analysis, Business Performance Reporting (forecasting, trending and gap analysis), and Project Management in the area of planning, Performance tracking and analysis.



• Coordination of Enterprise Business activities, liaising with stakeholders to the Enterprise team on inputs and deliverables.



• Review and development of solutions and managing in-life solutions to ensure complete mobile and data solutions availability within the Airtel Business Solutions Portfolio.



• Support the business unit with competitive Insight and Intelligence to aid strategic planning."





MAIN RESPONSIBILITY AND DUTIES



• Develop new product proposals for Airtel Business Solutions services, supported by market data and competitive analysis, and develop business cases demonstrating a return on investment

• Manage the development of new products and services, meeting agreed cost and quality targets

• Manage in-life products and services on a profit and loss account basis, using financial performance data to make individual product investment and withdrawal decisions

• Manage product withdrawal, ensuring that alternative solutions are available to customers, that a migration path to alternative services is properly planned and that the changes are effectively communicated

• Work within and apply standard and agreed product development and launch, in-life and withdrawal processes

• Work with Finance to develop a competitive price which generates agreed margins for all new and in-life products and services

• Coordinate marketing communications to develop effective communications on products, services and brand

• Collate reports from Enterprise Business Solutions team and provide summary reports on a daily, weekly and monthly basis (U&R on accounts and products basis)

• Full integration of quality management processes within the Airtel Business Solutions team and ensure effective deployment on a day-to-day basis.

• Ensure the timely circulation of relevant documents to the appropriate departments



Mes compétences :

GIMP

3D

Informatique

Ubuntu

Linux

Windev

Musique

PAO

Web

SQL

Oracle

MySQL

Microsoft Excel

PhpMyAdmin

CSS

Microsoft Access

Virtualisation

Debian

Joomla

PHP

Bootstrap

Bash

Montage vidéo

HTML