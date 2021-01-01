Michael LABARRE

I'm working in IT companies since 1998.



I started as a technician for B&B and B&C products line and after some month I became Support Manager for Essilor's account.



End of 2001, Essilor replaced a leaving Product Manager : I've been asked to do his job in Paris. I was in charge of the improvements in the Essilor's application. Plus I was the link with chains like Optic 2000, Atol or Visual on how to setup and interface the Essilor's product with their systems.

Begining 2004, I moved back to Bordeaux in a company making softwares for opticians : Aspe. I was Project Manager for application rollouts (development, project initiation, planning, execution and closure). And in order to optimize rollouts, i developped a set of tools to automatically setup, update and maintain our softwares.



In 2008, the Aspe SII company was bought by OCUCO. I was proposed to be Project Manager for the Development. After some time i was asked to become R&D Manager for our French Office.



Since the beginning, I learned a lot on the technical part of my jobs ( network, architecture, database, development ) as well as all the way to manage peoples and projects in French and International environment.



I drove the change to my team, we moved to Scrum 2 years ago and we also moved to SAFe with my direction so I'm sure we'll deliver proper value in adequat time.



September 2017, i changed job and moved to the APAVE. The company is in the middle of the full restructuration of his IT system and process. I'm now in charge of all the BI related projects and I'm the local IT manager.



In parallel, I started to work on an engineering degree that I obtained mid 2018.



Then I changed company in Oct 2019 : I'm now CIO in a company building IOT Devices for HealthCare.

New challenges, to reorganize IT systems, teams process and deliveries. Change is on his way to deliver values and services for the devices we are selling.



Mes compétences :

Delphi

CSS

Python

Java EE

SVN

PRINCE 2

JavaScript

MySQL

PHP

Oracle

Microsoft SQL Server

ERP

Business Intelligence

Urbanisation des SI

Merise

Conception UML

Pmbok

COBIT

CMMI

Conduite du changement

Gestion de projet

Développement informatique

ITIL

Agile Scrum