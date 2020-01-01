Menu

Michael ROSENFELD

ZURICH

En résumé

28 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN EXECUTIVE SEARCH –
14 YEARS AS AN INDEPENDENT ENTREPRENEUR


We advise the board and / or the executive management in the evaluation of the composition of boards and in search and placements of management and other key positions. We focus on selected mandates where our skills count. We are your partner for tailor–made solutions. With us, your contact with direct responsibility for the mandate is always the entrepreneur, who is highly experienced and has the instinct required to deal effectively with delicate and demanding issues.

Mes compétences :
executive search
Ressources humaines

Entreprises

  • Dr. Rosenfeld Consulting Zurich - Propriétaire

    Integrity, Speed and Precision

    are our principles. Our Executive Search Boutique is independent and fully owner driven. We are committed exclusively to our clients and to our principles. We consult neutrally and objectively and apply our knowledge and our experience fully to your needs.

  • Korn Ferry - Partner & Vice President

    Paris 1998 - 2002 he was a Partner / Vice President in the world's largest Executive Search
    company.

  • Odgers Berndtson, Switzerland - Partner Zurich

    Zürich 1988 - 1998

Formations

  • Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule Zürich (ETH) (Zurich)

    Zurich 1973 - 1977 Dr. sc. nat. ETH, Physik

  • Technion Haifa (Haifa)

    Haifa 1969 - 1973 B. Sc. Physik