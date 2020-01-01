Michael ROSENFELD

28 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN EXECUTIVE SEARCH –

14 YEARS AS AN INDEPENDENT ENTREPRENEUR





We advise the board and / or the executive management in the evaluation of the composition of boards and in search and placements of management and other key positions. We focus on selected mandates where our skills count. We are your partner for tailor–made solutions. With us, your contact with direct responsibility for the mandate is always the entrepreneur, who is highly experienced and has the instinct required to deal effectively with delicate and demanding issues.



Mes compétences :

executive search

Ressources humaines