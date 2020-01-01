Menu

Michal MICHALLIZEWSKI (MICHAL LIZEWSKI)

  • FORWARDEVER T SERVICES
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Forward Ever .T. Services L.L.Cs Principal Investments division oversees investments that fall outside the scope of existing funds, including minority or strategic equity investments, bridge financing and short-term loans.
It also participates in co-investment opportunities offered by the companys funds to existing investors. Managed by the companys CFO and members of the finance team, it plays an important role in preserving the companys long-term holdings and the development of funds in new asset classes. Previously, original principal investments were part of our Syndicate I vehicle.

    Finance | UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 2018 - maintenant Forward Ever .T. Services L.L.C specializes in financing Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) by offering them tailor-made Working Capital Financing. Forward Ever .T. Services L.L.C also provides Supply Chain Finance programs to large corporates that want to offer better payment terms to their suppliers as well to enhance their Cash Flow Management.

