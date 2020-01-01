Michal MICHALLIZEWSKI (MICHAL LIZEWSKI)

Forward Ever .T. Services L.L.Cs Principal Investments division oversees investments that fall outside the scope of existing funds, including minority or strategic equity investments, bridge financing and short-term loans.

It also participates in co-investment opportunities offered by the companys funds to existing investors. Managed by the companys CFO and members of the finance team, it plays an important role in preserving the companys long-term holdings and the development of funds in new asset classes. Previously, original principal investments were part of our Syndicate I vehicle.